DANCING INTO ROSES to Have New York Premiere at JACK in Brooklyn

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Mystical Feet Company will present the New York premiere of Dancing Into Roses from October 23 through November 1, 2026 at JACK in Brooklyn, New York (20 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11238). Performances: October 23, 25, and November 1 at 2pm; October 24, 27, 29-31 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $20.

In 1983, a New York City dancer is hired to bring the latest, hottest disco dances to Germany. In 2018, the same dancer returns to Germany and performs a dance protest on the site of a synagogue burned down on Kristallnacht and turned into a recreational party site. Yehuda L. Hyman is that dancer. Using dance, comedy, and pathos, Hyman tells the true story of his quest to find the dance that transforms pain into happiness.

Dancing Into Roses is written and performed by Yehuda L. Hyman, directed and developed by Leo Egger, choreographed by Nelida Tirado and Yehuda L. Hyman, lighting design by Lauren Lee, costume design by Karen Boyer, sound design by Gabe Whitnack, production management by Elsbeth M. Collins, and stage management by Sari Klainberg.

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