Hidden Jewel Box Theater Reveals Fall 2026 Season

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The Hidden Jewel Box Theater has announced its Fall 2026 season, featuring a lineup of comedy, dance, drag, film, music, burlesque and variety performances running September through December.

Created by director and choreographer Angela Harriell of The Love Show NYC, the Hidden Jewel Box is an intimate pop-up theater located in a hidden corner of the Port Authority Bus Terminal. The venue serves as the home of theatrical dance troupe The Love Show NYC.

Additional performances will be added throughout the season.

Papa Do Preach

September 16, October 21, November 18 and December 16

Papa Do Preach is a comedy variety show featuring comedy, music, drag and additional acts from New York performers.

The Love Show at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater

September 17

The venue's in-house theatrical dance company, The Love Show NYC, returns for an intimate evening of dance and theatrical performance.

Knock Twice Comedy Show

September 18 and October 15

Knock Twice Comedy Show brings a secret stand-up comedy experience to the Hidden Jewel Box Theater.

Laughing & Talking & Laughing With Singing

September 19

Laughing & Talking & Laughing With Singing combines a musical revue and talk show with the story of otherworldly creature and host Hattie Hayes.

Los Video Nasties 2026 NYC Tour

September 26

Los Video Nasties will present eight award-winning short films from Mexico, Peru, Brazil and Argentina. The program spans independent cinema including LGBTQ+ dramas and experimental animation.

The Oldest Profession

October 9 and 17, November 6 and 7, and December 18

The Oldest Profession takes audiences on a comic journey through 10,000 years of history from a sex worker's perspective.

Jerboa Dance Presents Delirium

November 6 and 7

Seattle-based Jerboa Dance returns to New York City with Delirium, featuring performers from both coasts in a dance production combining athletic movement, humor and theatrical storytelling.

Lucie Pohl: Old as Mold

November 12

German-born, New York-raised comedian Lucie Pohl will bring her new hour Old as Mold to the venue as part of the New York Comedy Festival. Pohl is also known as the voice of Mercy in the video game Overwatch.

A Night With Mr. Wonderful

November 13

A Night With Mr. Wonderful is a one-night-only variety show celebrating the songs and legacy of Sammy Davis Jr.

Pearl Necklace

November 14

Pearl Necklace combines dark comedy, burlesque and film noir for an adults-oriented evening of performance.

The Hidden Jewel Box Theater blends design influences ranging from Rococo paintings and Victorian boudoirs to 1970s discotheques and Grimm fairy tales. The building housing the pop-up venue is currently marked for demolition, making the theater a limited-time space.

The exact address is disclosed exclusively to ticketed guests. Additional performances and schedule updates are available at Hidden Jewel Box Theater.



Photo Credit: John Huntington

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