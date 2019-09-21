Curet Performance Project Presents Season 8 ASPECTOS

Curet Performance Project will be presenting Aspectos taking place at the Center for Performance Research on November 1-3rd, and featuring dancers Ann-Marie Gover, Maria-Vittoria Villa, Fernando Moya-Delgado, Melani De Guzman, Kristen Hedberg and founder Megan Curet.

Aspectos, the Spanish term for aspects means a particular part or feature of something and/or the positioning of a building or, thing in a specified direction.

Aspectos is an investigation into the Afro-Latin culture through movement and performances. Exploring the Nuyorican perspective;Aspectos are four movement narratives combined into one story; including the premiere of two new works Madre Mia (Mother of Mine). Set around the dining room table of Curet's re-imagined childhood home. This work embodies reliving family dynamic, traditions and culture of music and food.

Alongside Madre Mia is the premiere of Negra Con Tumbao (Black Woman with Soul) a solo piece where a collection of oral and written stories of memories from Curet's friends and family are pieced together in re-examining the female identity while combing through stigmas around religion, sexuality and the black body. While examining her culture through dance entails many different aspects, from religion, practices, traditions, language and the home. This reclamation began with an investigation into Afro-Latin rhythm and movement; by plugging Bomba Y Plena foot and torso patterns into contemporary forms.

"I was galvanized and inspired by the Curet Performance Project season.Presenting to the audience complex issues such as immigration, alienation, solidarity and compassion in manifold scenes and contexts, the works allow the audience to rethink the boundaries of their positions on these issues as well as rethink the possibilities of dance to create social change." - Audience review for "What works II" by Curet Performance Project

Curet Performance Project is a contemporary dance company based in New York City, founded by Artistic Director and Choreographer Megan Curet in 2012. The company seeks to create provocative and enticing dance works that engage with political issues, set within immersive and multidisciplinary environments for unique performance experiences. Centered around Afro-Latin movement and rhythm and contemporary form. Curet Performance Project performers regularly in New York, and has toured internationally in the UK, Cuba, Ecuador and Edinburgh, performing. CPP has also led educational projects in London, the UK, Tel Aviv, Israel and Armenia in the Caucasus region. CPP creates work for POC, Queer and Latin(x) through provocative and enticing dance works that engages with the political; We seek to raise social awareness and address the unspoken and muted through the performing body. To bridge the gap between the performed and audience, creating immersive environments for the universal language of the body to be read. In partnership with other artists, to collaborate and forge new practices with multidisciplinary and multimedia art forms.

