Courtney Bryan Devon and No Exit Theatre Collective Present WILDFIRE: Before The Bloom

WILDFIRE will have two main elements: a Community Arts Space on November 1st at 5:30pm in Prospect Park, and a digital presentation, streamed November 7th and 8th.

The year 2020 is burning with trauma: Grief, Rage and hella Drama. For centuries, Black folks BEEN facing our doom. This feeling is Fire; The healing, our Bloom.

WILDFIRE: Before the Bloom is a Black multimedia theatre project, created and directed by Courtney Bryan Devon (@coourtinator) and presented by No Exit Theatre Collective (@noexittc). Through song, dance, and spoken word, we tell the truths of living in traumatized Black bodies; stories of how our needs for healing and justice have radicalized us.

This project is a container for the fullness of you;

A journey through liberation, restoration, and imagination.

This project is a night at ya' cool auntie's house,

it's a hot pot of gumbo in a Winter storm,

It's grains of rice braided into cornrow maps,

It is fable and it is fact.

This project exhumes the bones of tales untold.

This project is a dirty journey

It is ours, and it is yours.

Let us hold you like ya' Nana's hands,

Rub oil in your scalp and

wake you with a full meal,

Let us kindle that flame in ya' fireplace

And sing sweet songs of solace as you rest.

WILDFIRE is a collaboration between Black writers, musicians, dancers, visual artists, actors and poets. This production is by and for Black people, particularly those who are Queer/Trans/GNC or otherwise intersectionally marginalized.

WILDFIRE will have two main elements: a Community Arts Space on November 1st at 5:30pm in Prospect Park, and a digital presentation, streamed November 7th and 8th at 7pm.

The Community Arts Space will be a socially distant, outdoor vigil and healing justice space. Meet us at the Carousel on 452 Flatbush Ave. Please bring, if you can, a blanket or chair you can sit on and warm clothes.

Zoom information for the digital presentation will be sent out 24 hours ahead of the event.

This project arises out of waves of trauma brewed in the heat of MULTIPLE pandemics (anti-Blackness, Police brutality, COVID-19, etc.). There is a need to encapsulate this socio-political moment, particularly the various forms of trauma, struggle, grief, and loss these times have inflicted upon Black lives.

This performance is a Black centered healing space, produced for Black audiences.

To donate to the work of this project please visit No Exit Theatre Collective's Paypal. For more information and inquiries, email noexittc@gmail.com

Teaser trailer:

