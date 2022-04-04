Comedy Variety Show Comes to Union Hall Featuring Nore Davis, Becca O'Neal, Dylan Adler, and More

Meat Cats Comedy Presents: Sunday Sauce on Sunday, May 1st at 5:00pm at Union Hall.

From the people who brought you 'Werewolf Bar Mitzvah'...comes a brand new bi-monthly show: Meat Cats Comedy Presents: Sunday Sauce. Each show will bring audiences a taste, sorry, an antipasto platter of the city's hottest acts. Their inaugural show at Chelsea Music Hall sold out - so, act fast!

The Lineup: Dylan Adler, Nore Davis, Meredith Dietz, Sarah Ross, Becca O'Neal, Milly Tamarez.

Hosts: Britt Migs & Irina Chelidze are two Sopranos and 30 Rock obsessed performers who just happen to be best friends. The pair have had their work featured in Vulture, Reductress, Netflix, Bustle, and more. When Britt and Irina joined forces, they had just one goal: put on a show that moves like a party. Grab a drink and take your jacket off, would ya?

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meat-cats-comedy-presents-sunday-sauce-tickets-292895758097 ($10 adv. $15 at the door)