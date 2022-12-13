Comedians Eric D'Alessandro And Vic Dibitetto Come To Kings Theatre, April 2023
Kings Theatre will host a night of comedy with the Italian monsters of laughter, Eric D'Alessandro ("Mask Off Remix - Walmart Diss") and Vic DiBitetto (Working Class Zero) on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8pm ET.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10am ET. For tickets and additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214691®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fcalendar%2Feric-d-alessandro-and-vic-dibitetto%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
Standups Eric D'Alessandro and Vic DiBitetto are the Italian monsters of comedy. The Goodfellas of comedy. They are comedy in a red sauce. One comes from a large Italian family in Staten Island. The other comes from a large Italian family in Brooklyn, then moved to Staten Island (which is Brooklyn with a cover charge). Now they're joining forces on the Funny How? Tour. Don't miss this hilarious, uncensored comedy duo.
The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats-the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group.
Learn more at www.kingstheatre.com.
