Caetano Veloso Returns to BAM in April

Caetano Veloso will grace the stage at BAM once again next month. The legendary Brazilian musician will be performing songs from his latest and highly anticipated solo album, Meu Coco, marking his first collection of new songs in nearly a decade.

Performances will take place April 3-4.

With a career spanning over five decades, Caetano Veloso has established himself as an influential figure in both Brazilian popular music and global music culture. From his groundbreaking involvement in the Tropicália movement of the 1960s to his continued evolution as a versatile artist, Veloso's music reflects a unique blend of social commentary, poetic lyricism, and musical innovation. Meu Coco showcases Veloso's trademark blend of playfulness, tenderness, and uncompromising originality. The artist once again demonstrates his unparalleled ability to captivate audiences with his distinct musical style.

Caetano Veloso's upcoming performance at BAM follows his previous appearances at the venue, including notable shows such as Caetano Veloso (2014 NWF), Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil: Two Friends, One Century of Music (2016), A Nonesuch Celebration (2017), and Ofertório (2019).

About the artist

Singer-songwriter Caetano Veloso is one of the most important musicians in Brazilian popular music, and many consider him one of the best songwriters of the 20th century. In the 60s he famously co-founded the provocative Tropicália movement, alongside artists including Gilberto Gil, Gal Costa, Tom Zé, and his sister Maria Bethânia. Veloso has over 50 albums available and collaborations on film soundtracks, including Pedro Almodovar’s Hable con Ella and Julie Taymor’s Frida. He has won numerous awards—including 13 Latin and 2 American Grammys—as well as two titles at the 24th Brazilian Music Awards. An outspoken political activist, Veloso was arrested by Brazil’s military dictatorship and exiled for so-called subversion. And he never stopped truth-telling through music. Today, he continues to be a major artistic, social, and cultural force in his home country and around the world.