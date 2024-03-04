Childdeathsong opens at The Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research this week. Performances run March 6-9.

Childdeathsong begins in the office of an English professor on a rainy May afternoon. A brilliant student arrives, concerned about his paper. His professor is apathetic. The student, desperate to be heard and recognized, begins to hint that he is suicidal. The professor remains distant, indifferent to his student's existential plight. The professor even seems annoyed or angry; he's preoccupied by something else... The second act follows the professor home, where the full extent of his trouble, the source of his apathy, anger, and despair is revealed. With breathtaking effeciency, Childdeathsong takes us into the heart of loss; grapples with the question of frailty and fate.

Childdeathsong is written & directed by Matthew Gasda, and assistant directed by Musa Gurnis, with Joshua Mallin (By Morning), Patrick Callahan (Ardor, By Morning, The Judgement of Paris), and Mia Vallet (Winter Journey, By Morning)

Childdeathsong is produced by the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research, a Brooklyn theater company founded by Matthew Gasda, George Olesky, Izabel Mar, Mia Vallet, and Steven Ebert. Childdeathsong is shown in rep with other plays. @bkcenterfortheatreresearch