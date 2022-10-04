Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brooklyn Tavern Theater Revives Dan Furman's Immersive Musical Event, IMPOSSIBLE BUT TRUE!

A vibrant cast brings Washington Irving's classic tale â€“ peppered with clever nods to history â€“ to life. Â 

Oct. 04, 2022 Â 
This original "tavern musical" will tour the Brooklyn and New York areas

The production runs in Brooklyn at:
The Old Stone House, 336 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY
7:30 pm on October 14 & 15

Balboa, 1655 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
7:30 pm on October 21 & 22

The Old Stone House, 336 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY
7:30 pm on October 28 & 29

Huron Club of the Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam Street, New York City on November 6 & 7 at 7:30 pm.

Marching through Brooklyn and Manhattan is an ensemble of talented and energetic performers retelling Washington Irving's tale of Rip van Winkle with a Dan Furman twist.

IMPOSSIBLE BUT TRUE, with book, music, and lyrics by Dan Furman, (additional lyrics by Mary-Liz McNamara) is an adaptation of the legend of Rip Van Winkle by Washington Irving - but in this one, Rip disappears for 20 years due to PTSD from serving in the Revolutionary War. The character of Rip's hot-tempered wife, Rebecca, is expanded and we learn about how she helped lead a battle against the British.

The cast of Molly Bremer, Laura Bright, Timothy Jacob Brown, John Calabrese, Joe Castinado, RJ Christian, Julia Fein, Ace McCarthy and Amalia Sancholuz, sings, dances, and shares the story at your table, in the aisles, at the bar, and in front of the piano in this rousing musical that brings you into the world of a small Hudson Valley tavern in revolutionary America.

"Storytelling happens around a campfire or a table with ale," cites Furman, a sought-after cabaret artist and celebrated musical writer with nearly a half dozen original musicals to his credit, "that's why I created Brooklyn Tavern Theater, to house new immersive works that bring us back to how legends like Rip were first created."





