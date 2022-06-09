Brooklyn Music School Enters a New Chapter Following “New heartBEATS” Fundraising Gala

Brooklyn Music School hosted its annual fundraising gala on the rooftop at Brooklyn Children's Museum on Wednesday, May 18th. Funds raised from the New heartBEATS Gala will continue to enhance programming, help sustain Brooklyn as a thriving arts community, and launch BMS into its new chapter.

"As the new Executive Director of the Brooklyn Music School, I am so excited to lead the charge of this organization's mission in providing quality and accessible music and performing arts programming to all that wish to receive it. BMS will always be a place where all are welcome to gather as a community. Whether it's an event, outdoor performance, or something else at 126 St. Felix, we hope to see everyone soon!" - Brian Adamczyk, Executive Director.

New heartBEATS Gala

The New heartBEATS Gala celebrated performing arts of every kind - music, dance, live art, and more. Student talent was showcased throughout the evening starting with the musical theater and contemporary dance ensembles and ending with two student rock bands, ROCK RAGE and THE BLACKSTONES. Guests enjoyed performances by renowned artists including Audrey Borst (BROOKLYN BALLET), Dr. Michelle Lie (TESLA STRING QUARTET), Gloria Lee, and Donald McKenzie II.

Guests were also treated to special performances by the 2022 gala honorees including singer-songwriter Maya Azucena, bass guitarist Melvin Gibbs, drummer John Stanier, and producer/manager Damon DeGraff. Honorees received the award for creative excellence and contributions to Brooklyn's artistic community.

New to this year's gala was the live painting done by NYC artist/actor, Lauren Kelisha Muller. The Dr. Leon Gunther Legacy Award, was also a new component to this year's fundraising event . The award recognizes BMS community members who have grown with and exemplify long term commitments to the community. Check out highlights from our Gala here.

Summer heartBEATS

The new team is getting ready for an exciting summer season at BMS which includes traditional programming for children ages 5 and up. Whether your child is new to music and dance or has been studying a particular instrument for some time, Brooklyn Music School has summer programming options fit for all skill levels. Examples of programming include individualized instruction in private lessons, fun and engaging full-day music and dance programming, and afternoon Musical Theater workshops. BMS has a wide range of summer activities that allow participants to experience the joy of music, dance, and performance. Get more information and register for classes here.

BMS is committed to producing and hosting events that bring people together to celebrate social connections and cultural diversity. BMS programming is expanding with the addition of film production classes as well as film screenings starting with Reggae Boyz - a film produced by BMS community members Till Schauder and Sara Nodjoumi. The screening of Reggae Boyz takes place in the historic BMS Playhouse on June 28th Get your tickets here.

BMS is also proud to present the first annual Beer and Beats Festival! This is a new festival across Brooklyn that promises to engage and connect with the community on a large scale, while also generating revenue and support for local businesses and musicians. Beer and Beats is also a fundraiser as a portion of the beer proceeds will be donated to BMS! Stay in the loop and sign up here.





BMS believes that a healthy arts community contributes to the overall mental and physical well-being of the borough while also fostering strong community connections. BMS is committed to making high-quality music and performing arts instruction available and affordable to a wide range of students - from toddlers to seniors and everyone in between. Continued contributions during the summer fundraising drive will enhance programming and help sustain Brooklyn as a thriving arts community. Visit Brooklyn Music School Summer heartBEATS drive here.