Brooklyn Comes Alive has announced its return in 2020! The beloved all-day music marathon is back for its fifth edition and will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the versatile multi-stage complex Avant Gardner. Inspired by the vibrant musical communities of Brooklyn and New Orleans, the event brings together more than 50 artists in new and existing acts, allowing them to carry out passion projects, play with their musical heroes and collaborate in new ways.

2020's lineup features performances by Oteil & Friends, Turkuaz, Birds of a Feather feat. Members of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong & Goose, The Motet, Dr. Klaw, Robert Randolph & Friends, Anomalie / Deitch / MonoNeon, Here Come The Mummies, SPAGA Plays The Dead and Karina Rykman, with late night performances by Jade Cicada and a DJ set by Beats Antique. For tickets and more info, head to: brooklyncomesalive.com.

During Brooklyn Comes Alive, Turkuaz will be joined by keyboardist Cory Henry , and the Ghost-Note percussion duo of Robert Sput Searight and Nate Werth. Werth will also join The Motet as a special guest during their set, alongside guitar prodigy Brandon "Taz" Niederauer and vocalist Shira Elias (Turkuaz).

Dr. Klaw-comprised of Eric Krasno (Soulive), Adam Deitch (Lettuce, Break Science) and Nigel Hall (Lettuce), alongside Nick Daniels and Ian Neville (Dumpstaphunk)-will be joined by Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk) and Lettuce's Eric "Benny" Bloom and Ryan Zoidis for their Brooklyn Comes Alive performance.

Additionally, Oteil Burbridge (Dead & Company, The Allman Brothers Band) will present a special iteration of his ever-evolving project, Oteil & Friends. For this performance, Burbridge will be joined by pianist/keyboardist Jeff Chimenti (Dead & Company), a trio of guitarists comprised of Eric Krasno (Soulive), Scott Metzger ( Joe Russo 's Almost Dead), and Tom Guarna (Blood, Sweat & Tears), keyboardist Jason Crosby ( Phil Lesh & Friends), drummer John Kimock (Mike Gordon), percussionist Weedie Braimah, horn players Eric "Benny" Bloom (Lettuce) and Ryan Zoidis (Lettuce) plus vocalists Alfreda Gerald and Lamar Williams Jr. (Les Brers, The New Mastersounds).

Four time GRAMMY nominee and pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph will present a Robert Randolph & Friends set conceptualized specifically for Brooklyn Comes Alive, which will feature celebrated saxophonist Karl Denson (Rolling Stones, Tiny Universe), keyboardist/vocalist Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), trumpeter Rashawn Ross ( Dave Matthews Band), drummer Robert Sput Searight (Ghost-Note), and the enigmatic MonoNeon (Ghost-Note, Prince) on bass.

Birds of a Feather-a brand new collaboration dreamed up specifically for Brooklyn Comes Alive-will make their debut during the festival. The ensemble features guitarist Jeremy Schon and drummer Alex "Gator" Petropulos from Pigeons Playing Ping Pong plus guitarist Rick Mitarotonda, keyboardist Peter Anspach, and bassist Trevor Weekz from Goose.

Canadian funky electronic jazz keyboardist and producer Anomalie will perform in his very first supergroup ensemble at Brooklyn Comes Alive, which features drummer Adam Deitch and bassist MonoNeon alongside the rising keyboard virtuoso.

SPAGA, the new project from keyboardist Aron Magner (The Disco Biscuits, Billy & The Kids) will play a special one-off set of tunes from The Grateful Dead's songbook. Featuring Jason Fraticelli on bass and Matt Scarano on drums, this jazz trio combines intricate compositions and expert-level improvisation.

The trio founded by Marco Benevento bassist, Karina Rykman, and featuring guitarist Adam November and drummer Chris Corsico, will also join the bill. Additionally, Karina Rykman will spin DJ sets between sets in Avant Gardner's Great Hall.

To close out the night, Brooklyn Comes Alive attendees will enjoy late-night sets by some of the most exciting electronic acts in the business. Denver, CO-based electronic music producer Jade Cicada, who sold out the PlayStation Theater on his last trip to NYC in October, will make his Brooklyn Comes Alive debut for a late-night performance. The Brooklyn Comes Alive late-night festivities will also include a rare Beats Antique DJ set featuring founding members and longtime collaborators David Satori and "Sidecar" Tommy Cappel.

"We founded Brooklyn Comes Alive many years ago after a life changing trip to New Orleans in an effort to bring back some of the magic we experienced walking down Frenchman Street until dawn during Jazz Fest," shares Brooklyn Comes Alive Co-Founder, Kunj Shah. "Today, I can proudly say, I think we've achieved that goal by curating a completely unique lineup featuring supergroups, collaborations, and nationally touring acts featuring sit-ins from locals and legends alike that will provide once in a lifetime experiences on multiple stages until the wee hours of the morning. Putting this year's event in one venue with multiple stages allows attendees to catch all of the music without having to sprint back and forth between venues."

Of the venue change, Event Producer, Gideon Plotnicki, adds, "We're so excited to bring Brooklyn Comes Alive to Avant Gardner. It has cemented itself as a premier event space in New York City, and Brooklyn Comes Alive is excited to be the first event in this genre at the venue. We've put together a world-class lineup featuring some of the best nationally touring talent in live music, alongside several special and unique collaborations that continues the tradition of previous editions of Brooklyn Comes Alive. There is no event quite like this one, and we're thrilled to grow it into this next phase."

Tickets are on sale now: brooklyncomesalive.com. A festival pass to Brooklyn Comes Alive grants attendees access to the full schedule of programming across both stages, including the late-night show. Late-night only passes are available, as well, which grants attendees access to The Great Hall only from 12:00 am - 4:00 am. Those can be purchased here.





Stay tuned to the festival's official website and Facebook event page for more information.