Brooklyn Children's Museum to Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day with Storytelling, Dance, and More

Brooklyn Children's Museum (BCM) will honor Indigenous Peoples' Day this year with two days of programming on Sunday, October 13 and Monday, October 14. Held in partnership with the North American Indigenous Center of New York (NAIC-NY), the celebration of Indigenous peoples and traditions will consist of storytelling, live music, theater performances, interactive food demonstrations, and art-making.

“We look forward to celebrating the cultures and enduring contributions of Indigenous peoples together with the North American Indigenous Center of New York. This event provides an opportunity for children and families to learn directly from Native artists and cultural leaders,” said Atiba T. Edwards, President and CEO of Brooklyn Children's Museum.

“At BCM, we foster respect, understanding, and appreciation for the diverse communities of our borough, offering young people an immersive experience in the art, history, and customs of their own cultural traditions and those of their neighbors.”

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, guests can attend:

Interactive storytelling sessions and dance performances, including hoop dance, with The Northeastern Haudenosaunee Dance Troupe Hands-on food demonstrations to learn how to make traditional strawberry (ken'niiohontésha) drinksCraft workshops featuring beadwork, corn husk doll making, and terra cotta potteryNative artisans vendor marketplace on the BCM rooftop

Honoring Indigenous Peoples' Day tickets are $15 general admission, $14 for grandparents, and free for children under one year old. General admission tickets include access to all special performances, festivals, and exhibits. To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.brooklynkids.org/programs/indigenous-peoples-day/

About The North American Indigenous Center of New York

The North American Indigenous Center of New York (NAIC-NY) is a Native-women-led and centered nonprofit organization committed to Indigenous empowerment through cultural continuance, intersectional equity, and advancement of economic justice for Native nations, communities, and peoples living in and beyond the boundaries of New York City, New York State, and the Northeast.

About Brooklyn Children's Museum

Inspired by the energy and diversity of our borough, Brooklyn Children's Museum creates experiences that ignite curiosity, celebrate identity and cultivate joyful learning. Founded in 1899 as the world's first children's museum, Brooklyn Children's Museum (BCM) is New York City's largest cultural institution designed especially for families. Proudly based in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, BCM serves 300,000 children and caregivers annually with exhibits and programs grounded in visual arts, music and performance, natural science, and world cultures. For more information, visit: https://www.brooklynkids.org

