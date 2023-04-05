Brooklyn Children's Museum to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr with Festival This Month

Brooklyn Children's Museum will host Celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Sunday, April 23, a fun-filled festival of food, music, dance, and art that will take place from 11 am to 4 pm.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting. Traditionally, people celebrate the holiday by gathering with family and friends, exchanging gifts, and greeting each other. At Brooklyn Children's Museum, visitors will learn the story of Eid al-Fitr, enjoy hands-on activities, and celebrate cultural traditions from across the Muslim world with Council Member Shahana Hanif and various cultural partners, artists, and performers.

Visitors will learn about Halal food and spices and receive a recipe to take home from the Arab-American Family Support Center; participate in a South Asian food workshop and art-making station with APNA Brooklyn Community Center; enjoy delicious food from South Asian and Turkish food vendors throughout the day, organized by APNA and the Turkish Cultural Center (TCC); join interactive drumming performances and enjoy storytelling through puppetry led by The Culture Tree; move along to the rhythms of the Bangladesh Institute for Performing Arts with dance and music presentations that share traditional instruments, including tabla and harmonium; and get creative with art activities that include making a water marbling painting with TCC, designing crescent moons in BCM's ColorLab art studio, and getting one's hands painted at the popular Henna station!

"I am overjoyed to be joining the Brooklyn Children's Museum once again for their Eid celebration," says Council Member Shahana Hanif. "It has been a true privilege to work with this important Brooklyn institution to create an inclusive and family-focused celebration. I applaud BCM's proactive efforts to welcome children and families in an opportunity to learn about this important Muslim holiday celebrated by thousands across our City. I extend my gratitude to the BCM staff, community partners, and volunteers for making this event thoughtful and possible!"

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Council Member Shahana Hanif and our amazing cultural partners to create a truly inclusive and engaging Eid al-Fitr celebration at Brooklyn Children's Museum," says Stephanie Hill Wilchfort, President and CEO of Brooklyn Children's Museum. "Working alongside such a diverse and dedicated group of organizations is an incredible opportunity, and we look forward to sharing this special day with families from all backgrounds."

Celebrate Eid al-Fitr tickets are $13 general admission, $12 for grandparents, and free for children under one year old. General admission tickets include access to all special programs and Museum exhibits. To purchase tickets, visit www.brooklynkids.org/eid.