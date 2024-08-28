Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra Reveals 2024/25 Season Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra has unveiled its 2024-2025 season. This year's lineup will offer a journey through the realms of classical music, featuring cinematic experiences, festive celebrations, and collaborations with esteemed soloists and ensembles. Highlights include a live orchestral accompaniment to the 1925 silent film The Phantom of the Opera, festive holiday concerts, and a grand finale spotlighting the centennial of the majestic organ of St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church.

On Friday, October 25, 2024, in time for Halloween, the organization presents a live orchestral accompaniment to the classic 1925 silent film The Phantom of the Opera, starring Lon Chaney, Sr. This iconic tale of a mad, disfigured composer who falls in love with a beautiful young opera singer will be brought to life on the big screen with a chilling soundtrack performed by the orchestra's talented musicians. The event will take place at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church, with showings at 8 PM and 11 PM.

Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra's annual holiday concerts offer festive celebrations for the entire family. On Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 7:30 PM, the Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra, is joined by the New York Choral Society to perform holiday favorites in A Very Merry Brooklyn— a program filled with beloved classics and heartwarming melodies. On Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 3:00 PM, G.F. Handel's Messiah will be performed in collaboration with the Grace Chorale of Brooklyn, featuring soprano Evangeline Ng under the baton of Maestro Nuzzo. Both concerts will be held at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church.

On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 7:30 PM, piano virtuosos Konstantin Soukhovetski and Slava Gryaznov join Maestro Nuzzo and the Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra for a performance of Malcolm Arnold's Concerto for Orchestra and Piano Duet. The second half of the program features Gustav Holst's The Planets, with projections of outer space illuminating the church walls at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church.

On Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 7:30 PM, Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra and the New York Choral Society present William Walton's Suite A Shakespeare Scenario, derived from the 1949 film Henry V. This dynamic composition for a narrator, chorus, and orchestra weaves together the film's score with the play's dramatic monologues, and on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 7:30 PM, the orchestra's season closes with a concert spotlighting the majestic organ, conducted by founder Philip Nuzzo. This event will honor the 100th anniversary of St. Ann's EM Skinner Organ, featuring Brooklyn's premier orchestra in the surroundings of St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church.

"As we embark on another season, we are excited to bring a diverse and dynamic program to our audience," notes Philip Nuzzo, Artistic Director and Conductor of Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra. "From cinematic and immersive experiences to festive celebrations and collaborations with renowned ensembles, we look forward to sharing the beauty and power of classical music with the Brooklyn community."

