Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research To Premiere Matthew Gasda's BERLIN STORY

Two American expatriates, a war correspondent and a pornographer, are bound by a tragic secret from the past. Into their lives-and their shared Berlin flat-enter three women bearing complicated gifts: friendship, temptation, heartbreak. The characters in Berlin Story inhabit an interzone where the pressures of time, the logic of love, and the demands of ambition have either been suspended or persist in a state of mild derangement. When you move away to an imaginary place can you ever escape your real self?

The play will premiere at the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research (BCTR) December 5-8 and with additional dates TBA as it cycles into the repertory. Making her BCTR debut, German actress Deborah De Lorenzo stars as "Monika" offering a performance that is as insightful as it is powerful. She's joined by the talents of Zsuzsa Magyar and Anastasia Wolfe, who each contribute to the intricate, layered portrayal of Gasda's compelling narrative. George Olesky has appeared in ten of Gasda's works and will make his directorial debut with Berlin Story.

Situated in Greenpoint, The Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research has quickly become a hot spot for up-and-coming playwrights and actors. BCTR serves as a laboratory for new works by Gasda and emerging playwrights in addition to classes, workshops, film screenings, concerts, salons and readings. It is also a functioning repertory company, cycling "living room plays" that appeal to younger audiences in their 20s and 30s.

