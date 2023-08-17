Brooklyn Botanic Garden Reveals Kamala Sankaram as Its 2023 Artist In Residence

Tickets for the commissioned musical performances on September 30 and October 1 are free with Garden admission.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 1 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Madonna Shares Rescheduled Tour Dates Photo 2 Madonna Shares Rescheduled Tour Dates
Jane Goodall Comes To Kings Theatre, September 30 Photo 3 Jane Goodall Comes To Kings Theatre, September 30
Dr. Jane Goodall Comes to the Kings Theatre Next Month Photo 4 Dr. Jane Goodall Comes to the Kings Theatre Next Month

Brooklyn Botanic Garden has announced that it has selected acclaimed composer and performer Kamala Sankaram as its 2023 Artist in Residence. The Garden has commissioned a new work from Sankaram that will be presented this fall as part of Power of Trees, a program series centered on the ways trees serve as pillars of our natural and cultural worlds. Sankaram will spend upwards of 200 hours in the Garden exploring BBG's collection of trees, the way they are cared for, and their symbolism as places of gathering, shelter, and culture. The commission will make its premiere in the Garden on September 30 and October 1, 2023. As part of the residency, New Yorkers and visitors alike joined her in creating a soundscape of the community around the Garden on August 15. Publicly sourced sounds used in the piece included singing, running water, birdsong, frogs, and thunder.

Sankaram moves freely between the worlds of experimental music and contemporary opera. Nature is a frequent inspiration in Sankaram's work. She has crafted immersive soundscapes in Prospect Park and Van Cortlandt Park, championing the urban forests across the city. Her experience creating these dynamic soundscapes makes her uniquely qualified to partner with BBG for the Power of Trees program series.

“Creating work focused on the sounds of the natural world is incredibly meaningful to me,” said Sankaram. “I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to immerse myself in the Garden and further connect with the community in and around New York City. I can't wait to amplify the sounds of one of the most extraordinary gardens in the country.”

“Kamala's residency brings another exciting, artistic facet to Power of Trees,” said Adrian Benepe, president and CEO of Brooklyn Botanic Garden. “She will bring a thoughtful, innovative perspective to these extraordinary natural 'machines,' and offer visitors a greater appreciation for all they do.”

Tickets for the commissioned musical performances on September 30 and October 1 are free with Garden admission.



RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
Last Chance Dancers Collaborate with Local Indie Punks for Live Show at TV EYE Photo
Last Chance Dancers Collaborate with Local Indie Punks for Live Show at TV EYE

Don't miss the incredible collaboration between Brooklyn's Last Chance Dancers and local indie punks at TV EYE. Join us for a night of sideshow, drag, and burlesque performances like no other. Get your tickets now!

2
Dr. Jane Goodall Comes to the Kings Theatre Next Month Photo
Dr. Jane Goodall Comes to the Kings Theatre Next Month

For one night only, world-renowned ethologist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall will take the stage at Kings Theatre, speaking about her work and life and answering audience  questions on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., Doors Open at 2:00 p.m. 

3
Jane Goodall Comes To Kings Theatre, September 30 Photo
Jane Goodall Comes To Kings Theatre, September 30

For one night only, world-renowned ethologist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall will take the stage at Kings Theatre, speaking about her work and life and answering audience questions on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3pm ET.

4
95 Bulls, Theophobia, and More Will Play at Queer Clown Bat Mitzvah This Weekend Photo
95 Bulls, Theophobia, and More Will Play at Queer Clown Bat Mitzvah This Weekend

Get ready for an electrifying extravaganza as Coney Island USA presents the most vibrant event of the year - Queer Clown Bat Mitzvah! This groundbreaking celebration, featuring the bands 95 Bulls and Theophobia, the sensational performer Maggie McMuffin, and the enchanting host Pink Velvet Witch, promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience like no other.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You