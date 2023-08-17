Brooklyn Botanic Garden Reveals Kamala Sankaram as Its 2023 Artist In Residence

Brooklyn Botanic Garden has announced that it has selected acclaimed composer and performer Kamala Sankaram as its 2023 Artist in Residence. The Garden has commissioned a new work from Sankaram that will be presented this fall as part of Power of Trees, a program series centered on the ways trees serve as pillars of our natural and cultural worlds. Sankaram will spend upwards of 200 hours in the Garden exploring BBG's collection of trees, the way they are cared for, and their symbolism as places of gathering, shelter, and culture. The commission will make its premiere in the Garden on September 30 and October 1, 2023. As part of the residency, New Yorkers and visitors alike joined her in creating a soundscape of the community around the Garden on August 15. Publicly sourced sounds used in the piece included singing, running water, birdsong, frogs, and thunder.

Sankaram moves freely between the worlds of experimental music and contemporary opera. Nature is a frequent inspiration in Sankaram's work. She has crafted immersive soundscapes in Prospect Park and Van Cortlandt Park, championing the urban forests across the city. Her experience creating these dynamic soundscapes makes her uniquely qualified to partner with BBG for the Power of Trees program series.

“Creating work focused on the sounds of the natural world is incredibly meaningful to me,” said Sankaram. “I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to immerse myself in the Garden and further connect with the community in and around New York City. I can't wait to amplify the sounds of one of the most extraordinary gardens in the country.”

“Kamala's residency brings another exciting, artistic facet to Power of Trees,” said Adrian Benepe, president and CEO of Brooklyn Botanic Garden. “She will bring a thoughtful, innovative perspective to these extraordinary natural 'machines,' and offer visitors a greater appreciation for all they do.”

Tickets for the commissioned musical performances on September 30 and October 1 are free with Garden admission.