Brooklyn Botanic Garden Presents ART IN THE GARDEN: Weekends In Bloom In Celebration Of Cherry Blossom Season 

In celebration of the spring season of cherry blossoms, magnolias, bluebells, and more, Brooklyn Botanic Garden presents Art in the Garden: Weekends in Bloom on Saturdays April 23, 30, and May 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy pop-up music and dance performances, learn about plants from BBG's gardeners, join programs for kids and families, take Garden tours, and enjoy all spring has to offer at BBG during any of these three festive Saturdays.

Cherry blossom season at Brooklyn Botanic Garden is one of the most anticipated spring events in New York City. Track the cherry blossom bloom progression at bbg.org/cherries, and learn about the Garden's other spectacular spring flowers at bbg.org/bloom.

All programs are free with Garden admission. Tickets are required. Details on this year's spring programming can be found below and at bbg.org/spring.

Weekends in Bloom programming is part of Brooklyn Botanic Garden in Bloom, a celebration of spring, featuring more hours and more flowers. Through May 15, the Garden is open Tuesday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-sunset and Friday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Family Discovery Days

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Discovery Garden

Experiment, learn, and play! Hands-on activity stations throughout the Discovery Garden encourage families to explore science and nature together.

Flower Hat Dance Workshop & Parade

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Water Garden

Join a children's hanagasa odori (flower hat dance) workshop and parade with the Japanese Folk Dance Institute of N.Y. Make your very own flower hat, learn hanagasa odori, then dance in a fun parade throughout the Garden! Parade starts at 12 p.m.

The SAKURA

11 a.m.-12 p.m. | Osborne Garden

Energetic shamisen player The SAKURA performs traditional and contemporary anime songs.

Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden Tours

11, 11:15, 11:30, and 11:45 | Meet at Duck Landing

Enjoy a brief but comprehensive tour in one of BBG's best-known specialty gardens. This tour highlights many Japanese garden elements and showcases seasonal blooms.

Meet the Gardener: Jennifer Blackwell

12-3 p.m. | Discovery Garden

Stop by and meet a BBG gardener! Learn what makes the Discovery Garden special, and take the opportunity to ask questions about specific plants and more.

Obed Jean-Louis

1-2 p.m. | Osborne Garden

Soul artist Obed Jean-Louis performs evocative and uplifting songs. Presented in partnership with Haiti Cultural Exchange

Minbuza Performance: Seasons in Japan

3-4 p.m. | Osborne Garden

The Japanese Folk Dance Institute of N.Y. celebrates the seasons with beautiful and lively traditional folk dances from throughout Japan.

Saturday, April 30

Taiko Drumming for Families

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. | Water Garden

Taiko Masala offers a master class for kids.

Dancing Crane Georgian Ensemble with the Zekari Men's Choir

12-1 p.m. | Plant Family Collection

Enjoy traditional dances and songs from the Republic of Georgia. Presented in partnership with FiveMyles

Meet the Gardener: Anne Hunter

12-3 p.m. | Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden

Stop by and meet a BBG gardener! Learn what makes the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden special, and take the opportunity to ask questions about specific plants and more.

Meet the Gardener: Laura Powell

12-3 p.m. | Rock Garden

Stop by and meet a BBG gardener! Learn what makes the Rock Garden special, and take the opportunity to ask questions about specific plants and more.

Taiko Masala

1-4 p.m. on the hour | Overlook/Cherry Esplanade

Thunderous traditional taiko drumming performed on the Overlook each hour on the hour.

Sachiyo Ito & Company

1:30-2 p.m. | Visitor Center

Sachiyo Ito & Company perform exquisitely graceful Japanese classical dances, celebrating the beauty of cherry blossoms. The program includes a Kabuki dance from the 19th century and contemporary works choreographed by Sachiyo Ito.

Plant Family Collection

2-3 p.m. | Nabuko with Swinging Cats

Four Japanese ladies make you move your body and tap your feet with swinging jazz standards.

Saturday, May 7

Imamou Lele

11-11:45 a.m. | Water Garden

Take part in a Haitian drumming and dance workshop for families and participants of all ages. Presented in partnership with Haiti Cultural Exchange

Osborne Garden Tour

11, 11:15, 11:30, and 11:45 | Meet at the fountain

Enjoy a short guided tour of the Osborne Garden in glorious bloom.

Afro-Cuban Dance and Music Workshop

12-12:45 p.m. | Water Garden

Explore Afro-Cuban dance and music with TaDeo Asojano in a participatory workshop for people of all ages. Presented in partnership with Cumbe Center for African and Diaspora Dance

Meet the Gardener: Nancy Nieland

12-3 p.m. | Osborne Garden

Stop by and meet a BBG gardener! Learn what makes the Osborne Garden special and take the opportunity to ask questions about specific plants and more. Meet on Fawcett Terrace.

Redhawk Dancers

12:30-1:30 p.m. | Osborne Garden

The Redhawk Dancers share traditional songs and stories of Native American nations across North and South America.

Brownstone Jazz Ensemble

1-2 p.m. | Plant Family Collection

Enjoy a performance by Brownstone Jazz Ensemble featuring Eric Lemons (bass), Silvano Monasterios (piano), and Bruce Cox (drums).

Afro-Cuban Dance and Music with TaDeo Asojano

2:30-3:30 p.m. | Osborne Garden

Celebrate Afro-Cuban culture with TaDeo Asojano through dance, music, and storytelling that explores the pantheon of Yoruba traditions while connecting with nature through movement.

Presented in partnership with Cumbe Center for African and Diaspora Dance

Sherlee Skai

3-4 p.m. | Plant Family Collection

Enjoy acoustic ballads shaped by multicultural influences from Haitian folklore to American jazz and soul. Presented in partnership with Haiti Cultural Exchange

Cherry Blossoms at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Consisting of more than 20 cultivars, BBG's collection is one of the most diverse of its kind in a U.S. botanic garden. Throughout hanami, Brooklyn Botanic Garden's cherry blossom display is tracked on the CherryWatch webpage. Updated daily, this map provides up-to-the-petal blooming status for each tree in the main collection, as well as detailed information about each cultivar.