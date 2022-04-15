Brooklyn Botanic Garden Presents ART IN THE GARDEN: Weekends In Bloom In Celebration Of Cherry Blossom Season
Visitors can enjoy performances, tours, drop-in programs, and more over three weekends this spring.
In celebration of the spring season of cherry blossoms, magnolias, bluebells, and more, Brooklyn Botanic Garden presents Art in the Garden: Weekends in Bloom on Saturdays April 23, 30, and May 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors can enjoy pop-up music and dance performances, learn about plants from BBG's gardeners, join programs for kids and families, take Garden tours, and enjoy all spring has to offer at BBG during any of these three festive Saturdays.
Cherry blossom season at Brooklyn Botanic Garden is one of the most anticipated spring events in New York City. Track the cherry blossom bloom progression at bbg.org/cherries, and learn about the Garden's other spectacular spring flowers at bbg.org/bloom.
All programs are free with Garden admission. Tickets are required. Details on this year's spring programming can be found below and at bbg.org/spring.
Weekends in Bloom programming is part of Brooklyn Botanic Garden in Bloom, a celebration of spring, featuring more hours and more flowers. Through May 15, the Garden is open Tuesday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-sunset and Friday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Family Discovery Days
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Discovery Garden
Experiment, learn, and play! Hands-on activity stations throughout the Discovery Garden encourage families to explore science and nature together.
Flower Hat Dance Workshop & Parade
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Water Garden
Join a children's hanagasa odori (flower hat dance) workshop and parade with the Japanese Folk Dance Institute of N.Y. Make your very own flower hat, learn hanagasa odori, then dance in a fun parade throughout the Garden! Parade starts at 12 p.m.
The SAKURA
11 a.m.-12 p.m. | Osborne Garden
Energetic shamisen player The SAKURA performs traditional and contemporary anime songs.
Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden Tours
11, 11:15, 11:30, and 11:45 | Meet at Duck Landing
Enjoy a brief but comprehensive tour in one of BBG's best-known specialty gardens. This tour highlights many Japanese garden elements and showcases seasonal blooms.
Meet the Gardener: Jennifer Blackwell
12-3 p.m. | Discovery Garden
Stop by and meet a BBG gardener! Learn what makes the Discovery Garden special, and take the opportunity to ask questions about specific plants and more.
Obed Jean-Louis
1-2 p.m. | Osborne Garden
Soul artist Obed Jean-Louis performs evocative and uplifting songs. Presented in partnership with Haiti Cultural Exchange
Minbuza Performance: Seasons in Japan
3-4 p.m. | Osborne Garden
The Japanese Folk Dance Institute of N.Y. celebrates the seasons with beautiful and lively traditional folk dances from throughout Japan.
Saturday, April 30
Taiko Drumming for Families
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. | Water Garden
Taiko Masala offers a master class for kids.
Family Discovery Days
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Discovery Garden
Experiment, learn, and play! Hands-on activity stations throughout the Discovery Garden encourage families to explore science and nature together.
Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden Tours
11, 11:15, 11:30, and 11:45 | Meet at Duck Landing
Enjoy a brief but comprehensive tour in one of BBG's best-known specialty gardens. This tour highlights many Japanese garden elements and showcases seasonal blooms.
Dancing Crane Georgian Ensemble with the Zekari Men's Choir
12-1 p.m. | Plant Family Collection
Enjoy traditional dances and songs from the Republic of Georgia. Presented in partnership with FiveMyles
Meet the Gardener: Anne Hunter
12-3 p.m. | Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden
Stop by and meet a BBG gardener! Learn what makes the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden special, and take the opportunity to ask questions about specific plants and more.
Meet the Gardener: Laura Powell
12-3 p.m. | Rock Garden
Stop by and meet a BBG gardener! Learn what makes the Rock Garden special, and take the opportunity to ask questions about specific plants and more.
Taiko Masala
1-4 p.m. on the hour | Overlook/Cherry Esplanade
Thunderous traditional taiko drumming performed on the Overlook each hour on the hour.
Sachiyo Ito & Company
1:30-2 p.m. | Visitor Center
Sachiyo Ito & Company perform exquisitely graceful Japanese classical dances, celebrating the beauty of cherry blossoms. The program includes a Kabuki dance from the 19th century and contemporary works choreographed by Sachiyo Ito.
Plant Family Collection
2-3 p.m. | Nabuko with Swinging Cats
Four Japanese ladies make you move your body and tap your feet with swinging jazz standards.
Saturday, May 7
Family Discovery Days
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Discovery Garden
Experiment, learn, and play! Hands-on activity stations throughout the Discovery Garden encourage families to explore science and nature together.
Imamou Lele
11-11:45 a.m. | Water Garden
Take part in a Haitian drumming and dance workshop for families and participants of all ages. Presented in partnership with Haiti Cultural Exchange
Osborne Garden Tour
11, 11:15, 11:30, and 11:45 | Meet at the fountain
Enjoy a short guided tour of the Osborne Garden in glorious bloom.
Afro-Cuban Dance and Music Workshop
12-12:45 p.m. | Water Garden
Explore Afro-Cuban dance and music with TaDeo Asojano in a participatory workshop for people of all ages. Presented in partnership with Cumbe Center for African and Diaspora Dance
Meet the Gardener: Nancy Nieland
12-3 p.m. | Osborne Garden
Stop by and meet a BBG gardener! Learn what makes the Osborne Garden special and take the opportunity to ask questions about specific plants and more. Meet on Fawcett Terrace.
Redhawk Dancers
12:30-1:30 p.m. | Osborne Garden
The Redhawk Dancers share traditional songs and stories of Native American nations across North and South America.
Brownstone Jazz Ensemble
1-2 p.m. | Plant Family Collection
Enjoy a performance by Brownstone Jazz Ensemble featuring Eric Lemons (bass), Silvano Monasterios (piano), and Bruce Cox (drums).
Afro-Cuban Dance and Music with TaDeo Asojano
2:30-3:30 p.m. | Osborne Garden
Celebrate Afro-Cuban culture with TaDeo Asojano through dance, music, and storytelling that explores the pantheon of Yoruba traditions while connecting with nature through movement.
Presented in partnership with Cumbe Center for African and Diaspora Dance
Sherlee Skai
3-4 p.m. | Plant Family Collection
Enjoy acoustic ballads shaped by multicultural influences from Haitian folklore to American jazz and soul. Presented in partnership with Haiti Cultural Exchange
Cherry Blossoms at Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Consisting of more than 20 cultivars, BBG's collection is one of the most diverse of its kind in a U.S. botanic garden. Throughout hanami, Brooklyn Botanic Garden's cherry blossom display is tracked on the CherryWatch webpage. Updated daily, this map provides up-to-the-petal blooming status for each tree in the main collection, as well as detailed information about each cultivar.