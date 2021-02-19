Brave New World Rep Presents THE KILLING OF KINGS

As part of its fourth annual new play reading series Brave New Works 2021: Zoom, Brooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre announces its second offering, The Killing of Kings by Nadira Simone, set for February 28 at 7pm. Every year, Brave New Works culls through dozens of submissions to select new plays that address hot-button issues - Race in America, Diversity, Climate Change, and now Police Brutality and Reform.

The play tells a story of tragedies set in the turbulent summer of 2016. In a divided America, one Black family surrounded by traumas past and present, attempts to navigate to forgiveness as the patriarch returns home from prison.

The live reading at 7pm will be recorded, then made available on YouTube for the next four days. Free with a suggested donation of $15 to help compensate the artists.

Reservations are necessary, click here

A panel discussion after the reading will be moderated by artist/activist Gina Belafonte with the playwright Nadira Simone and director Christopher Burris.

Cast: Alyson Brown, Sade; Toccarra Cash, Madeline (Mad); Nixon Cesar, Bucknell; Brandon Gill, Saul; Craig A. Grant, Partick; Dexter McKinney, Cassius; Linda Powell, Sunday (Sunny); Donnell E. Smith, Emmet; Kcaj Amir Walker-Smith, EJ; Zhanah Wyche, Stage Directions

BNW producing artistic director Claire Beckman says "Our longstanding social justice mission was sparked most recently by the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. In July we put out a call for plays that address police brutality. Two Black actors in our resident company, Dexter McKinney and Nixon Cesar, stepped up as our literary team's co-curators. Now, given the sedition we saw at the Capitol on January 6, and the complicity and passivity of law enforcement, we are more determined than ever to tell stories about the inequities Black Americans endure daily. BNW is committed to giving 10% of all donations to #BlackLivesmatter."

Co-curator Nixon Cesar says the selection process "has been a wonderful experience. It granted me the chance to read some stunning plays on the BLM movement." His co-curator Dexter McKinney adds the process "has been therapeutic and inspiring. I'm looking forward to experiencing my favorite part of it all, the performance!"

Past notable BNWorks playwrights have included: Charles L. Mee, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Stefanie Zadravec, Malcolm Tariq Kristoffer Diaz, and Erin Courtney and notable directors have included May Adrales, Tamilla Woodard, Lisa Peterson and Liesl Tommy.