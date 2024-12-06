Bluebird Theatre Company to Host Festive December Salon At Young Ethel's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bluebird Theatre Company is presenting their December Salon, a celebration of live performance, creative connection, and community, taking place on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 3:00 PM at Young Ethel's.

This vibrant afternoon will feature an eclectic lineup of emerging and established playwrights, and dynamic actors. The Bluebird Salon offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere where artists share works-in-progress and polished performances, fostering meaningful dialogue between creators and audiences.

The December Salon promises to be especially festive, blending holiday spirit with creative ingenuity. Attendees can expect a delightful mix of short plays and excerpts from longer scripts, alongside opportunities to engage with the artists and each other over craft cocktails and seasonal treats from Young Ethel's bar.

No tickets, no reservations-attendance is completely free! This inclusive event ensures that everyone can enjoy an afternoon of creativity, connection, and celebration.

Artistic Director Gracie Rittenberg shares, "The Bluebird Salon has become a cornerstone of our mission to build a space where artists and audiences can connect authentically. The December Salon is our way of celebrating that spirit during this special time of year."

Don't miss this chance to experience the unique artistry of Bluebird Theatre Company and their commitment to cultivating creativity and collaboration.

