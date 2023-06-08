Bloomsday Pub Crawl At Brooklyn's Industry City to Celebrate James Joyce And Ulysses

The crawl will feature six staged theatrical readings from Joyce's Ulysses and more.

Jun. 08, 2023

BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE) will present "A Shout In The Street," a Bloomsday pub crawl that takes revelers on a tour of bars in Industry City to celebrate the writer James Joyce. The crawl will feature six staged theatrical readings from Joyce's Ulysses, adapted by playwright Stephen Gracia, before ending with a performance by local Irish band The Shanties. The show starts at 7pm at the Tom Kane Theatre in Brooklyn's Industry City at 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232. First floor of Building 5, next to St.Mark's Comics.

Click Here. Participants will be given a wrist band which entitles them to drink specials at the bars and admission to see The Shanties.

Bloomsday is an international celebration of the life of Irish writer James Joyce, and his novel Ulysses, the events of which take place throughout Dublin on June 16, 1904. For nearly 100 years, fans of Joyce's work have held Bloomsday celebrations including pub crawls and dramatic readings.

The audience of "A Shout In The Street" at i Industry City will travel to six bars including: Gun Hill Publick House,, Fort Hamilton Distillery, Barrow's Intense NY Tasting Room, Big aLICe Barrel Room, Wormwood Distillery, and The Frying Pan. Readings from Ulysses will take place at each stop in celebration of Bloomsday.

BrooklynONE productions was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. In 2023 the partnered with Industry City to open the Tom Kane Theatre as their new artistic home. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism BrooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. BrooklynONE has had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan. More information on BrooklynONE can be found at:

https://www.facebook.com/bkONEproductions/




Recommended For You