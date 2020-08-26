BRIC Expands and Reimagines Annual Artist Residency Programs

The 2020 artists-in-residence have been selected for the Contemporary Art, Performing Arts, and Video Art residency tracks,

BRIC has announced the newly-reimagined BRIClab residency program. This multidisciplinary residency program was created to advance opportunities for emerging and mid-career visual artists, performers, and media makers by offering essential resources, mentorships, and platforms to share their work. It aims to build a stronger and more diverse artistic community that is reflective of Brooklyn by supporting long term growth and fostering conversations across disciplines, especially for artists of color and underrepresented artists. The 2020 artists-in-residence have been selected for the Contemporary Art, Performing Arts, and Video Art residency tracks, and the application period for the Film + TV residency track opens today.

"For over forty years, BRIC's mission has been to provide Brooklyn artists with a platform for incubation, growth and creativity," states BRIC President Kristina Newman-Scott. "BRIC remains steadfast in our commitment to advance opportunities for Brooklyn's creative community through initiatives such as our BRIClab residency. We are so looking forward to working with this year's remarkable cohort of artists."

Former artist opportunities operated individually under the BRIClab, BRICworkspace, and Media Arts Fellowship programs, which served performing, contemporary, and video artists, respectively. This new approach will shift all three into aligned tracks under the overarching BRIClab artist residency program and will also welcome the addition of a new Film + TV track. Each track offers unique resources designed to meet the needs of varied artistic practices including financial support, mentorship, skills-based learning opportunities, and documentation of their work. In-progress public programs (virtual and later live) will take place from September 2020 through June of 2021.

As part of the refreshed format, BRIC will also formally pair each participant with a mentor with industry experience relative to their project. These mentors will work alongside the residents to help investigate and interrogate their work as it develops.

Each residency has its own timeline and application. More information about each track and the residency finalists is below.

The BRIClab: Contemporary Art residency track offers visual artists technical support, space, feedback, and resources to develop and advance their innovative projects. The residency offers three months of rent-free studio space at BRIC House (647 Fulton Street) in Downtown Brooklyn, a $2500 stipend, studio visits with curatorial staff from BRIC and other local NY institutions, mentorship, and an Open Studio event during the residency period.

This year's finalists are Destiny Belgrave, Lizania Cruz, Karen Miranda-Rivadeneira, Jasmine Murrell, and Sarah Nicholls. Public programs to be announced.

BRIC has announced the launch of its new BRIClab: Film + TV residency track. Three residencies will be awarded in the first year of the program to create opportunities for emerging and mid-career media-makers by incubating innovative and ambitious storytelling talent working in both established and experimental forms of media.

Applications are now open for the 2020 BRIClab Film TV Residency Program, which will run from November 2020 - April 2020.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: September 18, 2020

Application is available at bricartsmedia.org/briclab-film-tv

