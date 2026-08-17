BOYS WILL BE DOGS to Open at Brooklyn Art Haus in September

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Kitchen Sink Theatre Company will present a full staged production of “Boys Will Be Dogs”, in Sept of 2026. “Boys Will Be Dogs” is written by Al Groppi, directed by Heather Bildman (HARP Theatricals), Assistant Directed by Brooke Smith (How I Learned To Drive), stage managed by Dot Scuotto (piss.png?format=auto&width=1400, Diamond Mesh Inc.) and Assistant Stage Managed by Tori Oatway (Community Garden). The show stars Isabella Campos (One of the Good Ones, KC Repertory Theater), Aspen Narain (Criminal Queerness Studio, National Queer Theater), Jessie Heesacker (Much Ado About Nothing, The Players Theatre), Max Hunter (Last Train Home, Overexposed Productions), and Grace Nealy (Bus Stop, the Neighborhood Playbouse School of the Theatre). Featuring set/prop design by Joelle Gonzalez (The Unusual Chauncey Faust, the Gene Frankel Theatre), sound design by Keaton Comiskey (BRICKGIRL), design assistance by Margaux Halloran, costumes by Mars Berger, fight choreography by Collin Orton and intimacy coordination by Elaine “Laney” Bell. This will be the first time Boys Will Be Dogs will be presented in full.

Sixteen-year-old Logan has a lot going for him––his first girlfriend, big wins on the lacrosse field, a likely scholarship to Yale––but when mounting pressures lead him to seek guidance in the alt-right manosphere, the adults in his life are all too busy to notice. As his elder sister, her spouse, and their roommate navigate shared secrets and a particularly violent neighborhood dog named Cupcake, Logan's mentality deteriorates in the foreground, explored in an abstracted space called “the turf.” When his radicalization reaches a boiling point, who will be able––and willing––to help him? A play about what makes a good dog go bad, and whether or not they can learn new tricks.

**content warning: use of a real-looking prop gun, simulated moments of intimacy**

Boys Will Be Dogs is set to take place at Brooklyn Art Haus in Brooklyn, NY on Sept 10th, 11th, 12th, 17th, 18th and 19th. Brooklyn Art Haus is located on 24 Macy Ave. Tickets are $25 with an option to donate to Kitchen Sink Theatre Company's work.

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