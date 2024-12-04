BILLIE & BEYOND Comes to the Billie Holiday Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As a part of its 2024-25 Season, The Billie Holiday Theatre will present the next edition of BILLIE & BEYOND, a new expansive music series inspired by the artistry and legacy of the institution’s iconic namesake - jazz icon Billie Holiday. Co-curated with veteran journalist, TV/Film writer and producer Bonsu Thompson, the series features an array of today’s most exciting female artists across various musical genres from contemporary Jazz to Rhythm & Blues to Hip-Hop and beyond. Launched in October, BILLIE & BEYOND continues this Season with the Brooklyn-based outfit Kennedy Administration live on The Billie’s legendary stage on Friday, December 13 at 8 PM. The show will mark The Billie’s final event of the year.

Showcasing the next generation of great female vocalists, instrumentalists, DJ’s and more, this iteration of BILLIE & BEYOND will feature the collective - Kennedy Administration, who are fast becoming known for their ability to create a sensory experience by weaving jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and pop into a rich, yet modern musical tapestry. This dynamic ensemble of next level musicians is led by powerhouse singer, Kennedy, and her musical partner, keyboardist and producer extraordinaire Ondre J., who is also a longstanding collaborator of Gregory Porter. The band will perform original songs as well as a selection of Billie Holiday’s hits and Holiday-themed classics. This curated experience will include a set by DJ Nyla, light bites, and cocktails.

Kennedy Administration isn't just making music; they're ushering in a new era of sonic brilliance crossing and fusing multiple genres together with Jazz and outstanding solos and vocals. They are a funk, jazz and groove band. Their joy and passion are contagious, promising an immersive journey into a world where every note is a celebration. Kennedy Administration was born when Michigan born vocalist and musician Kennedy and Czech-born keyboardist and producer Ondre J. met at a gig in the heart of New York City. The show proved to be a great success and Kennedy Administration was formed with the band going on to become a staple on the New York City music scene - which included a popular six year residency at the Manhattan live-music mainstay, Groove. Since 2015, the quintet has also conquered stages in Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia and have played some major stages across the globe from the Java Jazz festival in Jakarta to opening for Elton John in 2018. They released their self-titled debut in 2017 followed by their sophomore album “Second Term” on Leopard records in 2023 with guests: Gregoire Maret, Keyon Harold, Paul Bollenback, Farrah Boule, ILLspokin, Kyla Moschovic, and Cassondra James Kellam. The group is currently working on remixes and writing new material.

“To carry on the immense power and majesty of Billie Holiday through song is an honor! I’m excited for the opportunity to bring the artistry of Kennedy Administration and Billie Holiday together,” said Kennedy.

“When we launched BILLIE & BEYOND in October, we received such an amazing response from our audience and it was clear to me, at that point, that this Series will become a staple for our patrons and a home for local artists to use as a springboard for their careers. In exploring The Billie’s musical legacy through the lens of our namesake- the one and only Billie Holiday, I think we have found the perfect platform to spotlight a new generation of uniquely talented and dynamic women artists and providing an artistic safe space to showcase their music,” said Executive Director Shadawn Smith. ”We are so excited to present Kennedy Administration on our stage and look forward to continuing to grow the Series!”

BILLIE & BEYOND will return in the Spring with the final two performances for the inaugural season happening in February, 2025 and April, 2025 (Lady Day’s birthday month). The Series also marks the iconic theater’s first full season under Shadawn Smith leadership as Executive Director. This year’s programming will feature an exciting and expanded lineup to also include community focused events, dance presentations, special editions of core programs and, of course, theatrical productions uniquely curated to The Billie’s standard of excellence

TICKETS: Early bird tickets - $25 (must purchase before December 10 and at The Billie the through December 12 during specified box office hours); $35 ticket price beginning December 11 online and at the door on the day of show. Group tickets available.

Comments