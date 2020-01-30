From Friday, February 28 through Wednesday, March 4, BAM presents Kelly Reichardt Selects: First Cow in Context, a series of thematically and stylistically diverse masterpieces hand-selected by Reichardt (Meek's Cutoff, Certain Women) to mark the release of her perceptive and tender new film, First Cow (2020). From sensual, earthy portraits of peasant life to empathetic studies of eccentric outsiders to gripping heist thrillers, these sources of inspiration offer multiple windows into a rich new work by a modern master.



The series opens with Agnès Varda's The Gleaners and I (2000), a witty and disarmingly profound look at life on the margins and the search for meaning in a world of disposable consumerism. It continues with Ugetsu (1953), Kenji Mizoguchi's elegant fusion of social realism and the supernatural, based on a pair of 16th-century ghost stories; The Tree of Wooden Clogs (1978), Ermanno Olmi's gorgeously rendered, Palme d'Or-winning epic of 19th-century Italian peasant life; and Woman in the Dunes (1964), Hiroshi Teshigahara's startlingly modernist, erotically charged tale of sex and sand. Other titles include Pather Panchali (1955), Satyajit Ray's astonishing first feature, an exquisite evocation of childhood interiority and family dynamics; Little by Little (1970), Jean Rouch's bitingly funny inversion of the white ethnographic gaze; Happy as Lazzaro (2018), Alice Rohrwacher's moving magical realist fable of class and capitalist exploitation; and Le Cercle Rouge (1970), Jean-Pierre Melville's minimalist, existential crime thriller, starring an iconic Alain Delon.



Award-winning filmmaker Kelly Reichardt is a S. William Senfeld Artist-in-Residence at Bard College. Her feature films include Wendy and Lucy (2008), Meek's Cutoff (2010), and Certain Women (2016). She is the recipient of a United States Artists Fellowship, a Guggenheim Fellowship, an Anonymous Was a Woman Award, and a Renew Media Fellowship, and her films have screened at the Whitney Biennial, the Cannes Film Festival in Un Certain Regard, the Venice International Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival, the Berlin International Film Festival, and the Toronto International Film Festival.

For ticket information, call BAM Ticket Services at 718.636.4100, or visit BAM.org.





