BAM and New York Live Arts Present THE HOUSE PARTY WITH EVERYBOOTY

BAM and New York Live Arts (Live Arts) unite their respective annual Pride programs for the first time in a special live streaming event-The House Party with Everybooty on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 8pm EDT. The Pride 2020 event features a multitude of singular artists and collectives performing in drag, dance, song, storytelling, video collages, and more. The House Party with Everybooty will stream on livestream.com and will be accessible on BAM.org and NewYorkLiveArts.org.

This unprecedented partnership was inspired by the legendary choreographer/dancer Bill T. Jones and his relationship with the two performance presenters. A BAM artist since 1983, Jones is the artistic director of Live Arts. The partnership exemplifies the necessity for communities of all kinds to come together during this public health crisis and national movement against racial injustice. BAM and Live Arts stand proud of their LGBTQIA legacies and in solidarity with those fighting to dismantle systemic racism and end violence against Black and brown people.

The joint Pride celebration will be hosted by Andre J, Tyler Ashley ("The Dauphine of Bushwick"), Raja Feather Kelly, and more. Participating artists: icon Bill T. Jones; queer performance artist Migguel Anggelo; electro-funk duo The Illustrious Blacks; Untitled Queen for Bubble_T; the all-female sound system Gyal Tings; Overall Mother Summer LaBeija and Gulf Coast Mother Coco LaBeija for the House of LaBeija; West Dakota and Juku for OOPS!; Oscar Nñ for Papi Juice; Viva Ruiz and Martine Gutierrez for RAGGA NYC Collective; the Brooklyn drag collective Switch n' Play; and more. The event is curatorially organized by the artists, in conjunction with its curatorial committee, including Tyler Ashley, Amy Cassello, Raja Feather Kelly, Andre J, and Janet Wong.

All donations raised during the event will be split between three organizations-Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, in the name of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company Co-founder, Arnie Zane, SAGE-GRIOT Center of Brooklyn, and Black Trans Femmes in the Arts. Live Arts lead sponsor Tito's Handmade Vodka will be matching all donations to Callen-Lorde up to the amount of $3500.

In further recognition of Bill T. Jones' long association with BAM, seven archival performances by the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company will be streamed on BAM's website beginning on June 25. Visit BAM.org/lovefrombam

This special archival collection features Secret Pastures (1984), The Animal Trilogy (1986), Still/Here (1994), We Set Out Early...Visibility Was Poor (1998), The Flight Project (2003), The Phantom Project: The 20th Season (2004), and A Quarreling Pair (2008).

