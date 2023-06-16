BAM Will Launch 2023 Next Wave Festival This Year

Tickets go on sale for BAM Members and Patrons on June 16, and to the general public on July 11.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actor in a Play' Photo 1 Video: Brandon Uranowitz Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actor in a Play'
George Abud-Directed RIDERS TO THE SEA: THE MUSICAL to be Presented At Brooklyn Art Haus Photo 2 George Abud-Directed RIDERS TO THE SEA: THE MUSICAL to be Presented At Brooklyn Art Haus
Bloomsday Pub Crawl At Brooklyn's Industry City to Celebrate James Joyce And Ulysses Photo 3 Bloomsday Pub Crawl At Brooklyn's Industry City to Celebrate James Joyce And Ulysses
The Bushwick Starr Breaks Ground On Their New Theater Photo 4 The Bushwick Starr Breaks Ground On Their New Theater

BAM Will Launch 2023 Next Wave Festival This Year

BAM has announced the 40th iteration of its beloved and eagerly anticipated annual Next Wave Festival. Brooklyn's creative odyssey returns this year with a dynamic slate of groundbreaking dance, theater, and opera engagements including exciting BAM debuts such as Corps extrêmes from the jaw-dropping French aerialist and choreographer Rachid Ouramdane; Broken Chord—a stunning choral piece with dance from South Africa's Gregory Maqoma and Thuthuka Sibisi; Lynette Wallworth's moving HOW TO LIVE (after you die); Trajal Harrell's dazzling The Köln Concert; Huang Ruo's breathtaking Angel Island; and Peter Born who joins BAM alum Okwui Okpokwasili for the vibrant adaku, part 1: the road opens. Renowned theater artist Geoff Sobelle returns to BAM with the final piece in his immersive performance trilogy with FOOD.

 

Continuing the festival's mission to be a definitive haven for today's most audacious and visionary artists who re-define BAM's theatrical spaces and unveil performances that are genre-busting, formally daring, and thought-provoking, Next Wave is where audiences come together and discover art capable of changing the way we look at—and live in—the world. Performances this fall will empower and elevate a diverse group of voices speaking to some of today's crucial issues including immigration, assimilation, race, and food security. 

 

“We are proud to present this iconic festival of ground-breaking performance and to continue serving and empowering artists and community members,” said BAM President Gina Duncan. “Amidst the challenges currently facing performing arts institutions, BAM deeply thanks Bloomberg Philanthropies, our donors, and our dedicated civic leaders, council members, community representatives, and elected officials for their support.”

 

Tickets go on sale for BAM Members and Patrons on June 16, and to the general public on July 11.

 

THEATER

Nov 2—18:        Geoff Sobelle's FOOD (NY Premiere )

Dec 7—9:          Lynette Wallworth's HOW TO LIVE (after you die) (US Premiere)

 

OPERA

Jan 11-13:          Huang Ruo's Angel Island (NY Premiere)

 

DANCE

Oct 19—21:        Gregory Maqoma and Thuthuka Sibisi's Broken Chord (US Premiere)

Oct 27—29:        Rachid Ouramdane's Corps extrêmes (US Premiere)

Nov 2—4:           Trajal Harrell's The Köln Concert  (NY Premiere)

Nov 28—Dec 2:  Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born's adaku, part 1: the road opens (NY                                                        Premiere) 




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
The Tatter Blue Archives Institute (TATTER) Signs Lease at BAMs 230 Ashland Place Photo
The Tatter Blue Archives Institute (TATTER) Signs Lease at BAM's 230 Ashland Place

Lee & Associates NYC announced that it has represented the landlord, BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) and the tenant, The Tatter Blue Archives Institute (TATTER), in a new 20-year ground floor retail lease at 230 Ashland Place in the Fort Greene neighborhood in Brooklyn.

2
Irondale Celebrates 40th Anniversary Gala with Special Guest Zachary Quinto Photo
Irondale Celebrates 40th Anniversary Gala with Special Guest Zachary Quinto

Irondale, now celebrating forty years of artistically ambitious, and cutting-edge theatre, has announced its INSPIRE 40th Anniversary Gala at the Brooklyn Winery on June 15, 2023.

3
Bloomsday Pub Crawl At Brooklyns Industry City to Celebrate James Joyce And Ulysses Photo
Bloomsday Pub Crawl At Brooklyn's Industry City to Celebrate James Joyce And Ulysses

BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE) will present 'A Shout In The Street,' a Bloomsday pub crawl that takes revelers on a tour of bars in Industry City to celebrate the writer James Joyce.

4
Theater In Asylum Honors The Legacy Of The Federal Theatre Project With World Premiere Pro Photo
Theater In Asylum Honors The Legacy Of The Federal Theatre Project With World Premiere Production Of THE NOBODIES WHO WERE EVERYBODY

Theater in Asylum (TIA), a New York-based ensemble-driven independent theater company, today announced that the upcoming world premiere of the company's original play THE NOBODIES WHO WERE EVERYBODY will run from August 3, 2023 through August 20, 2023 at the Jalopy Theatre and School of Music in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Nevin Steinberg Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Sound Design of a Musical' Video Video: Nevin Steinberg Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Sound Design of a Musical'
Brandon Uranowitz Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actor in a Play' Video
Brandon Uranowitz Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actor in a Play'
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STOOPS BEDSTUY’S 10TH ANNUAL ART CRAWL
392 Hancock St (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You