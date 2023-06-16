BAM Will Launch 2023 Next Wave Festival This Year

BAM has announced the 40th iteration of its beloved and eagerly anticipated annual Next Wave Festival. Brooklyn's creative odyssey returns this year with a dynamic slate of groundbreaking dance, theater, and opera engagements including exciting BAM debuts such as Corps extrêmes from the jaw-dropping French aerialist and choreographer Rachid Ouramdane; Broken Chord—a stunning choral piece with dance from South Africa's Gregory Maqoma and Thuthuka Sibisi; Lynette Wallworth's moving HOW TO LIVE (after you die); Trajal Harrell's dazzling The Köln Concert; Huang Ruo's breathtaking Angel Island; and Peter Born who joins BAM alum Okwui Okpokwasili for the vibrant adaku, part 1: the road opens. Renowned theater artist Geoff Sobelle returns to BAM with the final piece in his immersive performance trilogy with FOOD.

Continuing the festival's mission to be a definitive haven for today's most audacious and visionary artists who re-define BAM's theatrical spaces and unveil performances that are genre-busting, formally daring, and thought-provoking, Next Wave is where audiences come together and discover art capable of changing the way we look at—and live in—the world. Performances this fall will empower and elevate a diverse group of voices speaking to some of today's crucial issues including immigration, assimilation, race, and food security.

“We are proud to present this iconic festival of ground-breaking performance and to continue serving and empowering artists and community members,” said BAM President Gina Duncan. “Amidst the challenges currently facing performing arts institutions, BAM deeply thanks Bloomberg Philanthropies, our donors, and our dedicated civic leaders, council members, community representatives, and elected officials for their support.”

Tickets go on sale for BAM Members and Patrons on June 16, and to the general public on July 11.

THEATER

Nov 2—18: Geoff Sobelle's FOOD (NY Premiere )

Dec 7—9: Lynette Wallworth's HOW TO LIVE (after you die) (US Premiere)

OPERA

Jan 11-13: Huang Ruo's Angel Island (NY Premiere)

DANCE

Oct 19—21: Gregory Maqoma and Thuthuka Sibisi's Broken Chord (US Premiere)

Oct 27—29: Rachid Ouramdane's Corps extrêmes (US Premiere)

Nov 2—4: Trajal Harrell's The Köln Concert (NY Premiere)

Nov 28—Dec 2: Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born's adaku, part 1: the road opens (NY Premiere)