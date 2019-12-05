BAM Expands Accessible Programs with the BAM Karen

In anticipation of the BAM Karen-the organization's new venue within 300 Ashland Place-BAM will redefine and elevate programming roles to reflect a broader vision for the organization. BAM Karen will include three new cinemas, a permanent home for the BAM Hamm Archives-including the Shelby White & Leon Levy Reading Room-and the Samuel H. Scripps Education Center. The new spaces are named in honor of longtime BAM president, Karen Brooks Hopkins, and are slated to open in 2021.

"The coming BAM Karen will provide space for added affordable and accessible programs across multiple platforms," said BAM President Katy Clark. "With new cinemas; public access to an archival collection covering more than 150 years; and a state-of-the-art learning space for young audiences, BAM continues to move toward a more expansive programming vision. We extend thanks to the New York Economic Development Corporation and the NYC Department of Culture Affairs for making these new cultural spaces possible for us, our colleagues, and our community."

On the heels of Artistic Director David Binder's successful first season of all new BAM artists, and in light of plans for BAM Karen, BAM is elevating programming voices across all streams-stage, film, humanities, education, archival, and community-so that multiple voices contribute to its wide-ranging events and programs.

Gina Duncan, currently Associate VP of Film, has been named VP, Film and Strategic Programming. In this senior programming role, Duncan will help to create and implement BAM artistic programming with the Artistic Director, the VP of Education and Community, and other members of the programming team. Duncan will oversee programs of the BAM Hamm Archives and BAM Humanities departments, and deploy those program streams to strengthen the institution's mission, engage new audiences, and develop curatorial diversity. She will continue to lead all BAM Film initiatives, including BAM Rose Cinemas, one of the most prolific and relevant art houses today.

Ashley Clark, currently BAM's senior repertory and specialty programmer, has been promoted to Director, Film Programming. Clark will lead on delivering BAM's ambitious curated and specialty film programs and events, increasing his role in the implementation of BAM Film's mission to present marginalized voices, new perspectives, and bold ideas.

Amy Cassello, a longtime programming producer, has been promoted to Associate Artistic Director, working alongside BAM Artistic Director David Binder on the curation of BAM's live performance presentations.

The creation of new arts and culture spaces at 300 Ashland Place, including the BAM Karen, was spear headed by the New York Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) in partnership with Two Trees Management, the developer of the building's residences. The cultural spaces, designated for BAM, 651 Arts, MoCADA, and the Brooklyn Public Library, will occupy the lower floors of 300 Ashland Place, which includes apartments and a Whole Foods market, and is located next to an Apple Store.





