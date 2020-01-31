BAM And The National Book Foundation Present EAT, DRINK & BE LITERARY

BAM's popular Eat, Drink & Be Literary series, presented in partnership with the National Book Foundation, will host four acclaimed writers from March 10 through June 9. The distinguished group includes Ilya Kaminsky, Luis Alberto Urrea, Sigrid Nunez, and Tayari Jones.

The authors will read from their work and share creative processes, inspirations, and anecdotes with the audience over dinner at BAMcafé. These evenings offer literary devotees-writers and readers alike-the opportunity to socialize in an informal setting that also encourages in-depth discussion and moments of discovery.

Doors open at 6pm and dinner begins at 6:30pm. The meal-featuring a seasonal menu from Great Performances-includes dessert, wine, and live music. The evening continues with a reading by the author, a moderated discussion, a Q&A with the audience, and a book signing. The Greenlight Bookstore at BAM kiosk provides books for purchase.

Tickets for Eat, Drink & Be Literary are $70, which includes admission to the reading, dinner, dessert, and wine. Tickets go on sale to BAM members on February 6 and to the general public on February 13.

To purchase tickets, please call BAM Ticket Services at 718.636.4100 or visit BAM.org. Tickets also may be purchased in person at the BAM box office, Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Avenue, from 12-6pm Monday through Saturday; and 12-4pm on Sundays.

Ilya Kaminsky is the author of the acclaimed poetry collection Deaf Republic, which was called a work of "profound imagination" by The New Yorker and was a finalist for the 2019 National Book Award in Poetry. He is also the author of Dancing in Odessa and Musica Humana. His poems have been translated into numerous languages and his books have been published in Turkey, Holland, Russia, France, Mexico, Macedonia, Romania, Spain, and China. Kaminsky lost most of his hearing at age four after a misdiagnosis of mumps as a cold. In the late 1990s Kaminsky co-founded Poets For Peace, an organization that sponsors poetry readings in the US and abroad. He currently holds the Bourne Chair in Poetry and is Director of Poetry@Tech at Georgia Tech.

A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for his landmark work of nonfiction, The Devil's Highway, Luis Alberto Urrea is also the bestselling author of the novels The House of Broken Angels, The Hummingbird's Daughter, Into the Beautiful North, and Queen of America, as well as the story collection The Water Museum-a PEN/Faulkner Award finalist. He has won the Lannan Literary Award, an Edgar Award, a 2017 American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Literature, and was a 2019 Guggenheim Fellow, among many other honors. Born in Tijuana to a Mexican father and American mother, he lives outside of Chicago and teaches at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Sigrid Nunez has published seven novels, including A Feather on the Breath of God, The Last of Her Kind, Salvation City and, most recently, The Friend, which was a New York Times bestseller and winner of the 2018 National Book Award. Nunez's other honors and awards include four Pushcart Prizes, a Whiting Award, a Berlin Prize Fellowship, and the Rome Prize in Literature. Her work has appeared in several anthologies, including Best American Short Stories 2019 and four anthologies of Asian-American literature. Nunez is also the author of Sempre Susan: A Memoir of Susan Sontag. Her eighth novel, What Are You Going Through, will be published by Riverhead Books in September. Nunez lives in New York City.

Tayari Jones is the author of An American Marriage, which was a New York Times bestseller, an Oprah's Book Club pick, and was selected by Barack Obama for his summer reading list. She is a native of Atlanta, which serves as the setting for An American Marriage as well as her other novels Leaving Atlanta, The Untelling, Silver Sparrow, and the forthcoming Old Fourth Ward. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times; The Washington Post; O, The Oprah Magazine; Time; Tin House; and The Believer, among other publications. Jones is currently a Charles Howard Candler Professor at Emory University and an A.D. White Professor-at-Large at Cornell University.





