BACCHANALE to be Presented at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in March

For two nights only, The Mark O'Donnell Theater will open its doors to Bacchanalé, a spectacle of incompetence. This high stakes, low EQ comedy gives you, the people, a glimpse into the elite lives that cross paths at the reunion of one of the most expensive high schools in the country.

Impeccably educated and wholly uninformed, five former students grapple with the sudden loss of their ex-best friend. Which they had absolutely nothing to do with. Not even a little bit. Not at all. It wasn't even their fault really, they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time and it wasn't their idea and...

... and they're screwed if the police find out.

Too bad there isn't an AP course in burying a b***h.

The cast features Olusayo Adeleye as Zara, Ethan Peña Mock as Faz, Shubhangi Kuchibhotla as Inaya, Emily Yarmey as Susan, David Liskow as Baptiste, and Zoe Walgren as Gabriella,

Production Team

Playwright/Producer - Electra Carzis

Producer - Kate Low

Producer - Kylie Bragg

Director - Sydney Dennison

Editor - Zora Squish Pruitt

Stage Manager - Zoe Loveless

Assistant Stage Manager - Grace Terrano