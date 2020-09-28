Asian American Arts Alliance Announces THE POTLUCK PLAYS: A DIGITAL FEAST

The event will take place online on Wednesday, October 21 between 7:00-8:00 PM EDT.

The Asian American Arts Alliance has announced The Potluck Plays: A Digital Feast, a virtual benefit event for the Asian American Arts Alliance. The event will take place online on Wednesday, October 21 between 7:00-8:00 PM EDT.

For its first virtual benefit, A4 has commissioned 2020 Van Lier Fellow, Miranda Cornell, and the 2016 Van Lier fellow, Seonjae Kim, to create a one-time only, interactive series of interconnected plays centered around food and community. The Van Lier Fellowship program aims to advance the careers and creative practice of Asian American artists living in New York City. This program supports early-career arts practitioners whose work shows outstanding promise in the fields of theater, music, and visual art to further develop their talent and to help establish them in the professional arts community.

During the benefit, A4 will honor bestselling author Jenny Han (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) as the A4 Inspiration Icon. Han is an executive producer on all three Netflix films-- To All the Boys I've Loved Before, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. Her books have been published in more than thirty languages.

The benefit will also feature performances by the acclaimed actress and comedian Amy Hill and other incredible artists; an appearance by dancer, artistic director, and 2020 Jadin Wong fellow Rohan Bhargava, founder of Rovaco Dance Company. The Jadin Wong Fellowship recognizes an emerging Asian American dance artist whose work shows strong potential for greater achievement and who hopes to make a significant impact on the Asian American artistic community as a whole. This award is a tribute to the life and work of renowned Chinese American actress, dancer, and comedienne Jadin Wong (1913-2010), a pioneer and innovator of Asian American performing arts.

Proceeds from this event will go toward A4's programs and services, which support Asian American artists to develop their craft, connect with other arts professionals and audiences/patrons/mentors, and achieve successful careers across their lifetimes.

Benefit tickets are $100 for interactive Zoom access and $250 for VIP packages. The event will also be livestreamed for free on Facebook for those who want to watch the event without interacting. More details about the benefit are available on A4's website here. For general inquiries and sponsorship, please contact Lisa Gold, Executive Director, at lgold@aaartsalliance.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You