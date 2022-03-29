Asian American Arts Alliance And Museum Of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts Announce Residency Program

The Asian American Arts Alliance (A4) and The Museum of Contemporary Diasporan Arts (MoCADA) are pleased to announce a new residency program intended to foster understanding and allyship between the Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) and Black communities.

The Bandung 2022 Residency, inspired by recent events that have deeply impacted these communities, as well as the Stop Asian Hate and Black Lives Matter movements, is an opportunity to cultivate a dynamic safe space for a diverse cohort of changemakers interested in engaging in social justice discourse, restorative healing, location-based cultural activities, and expanding the narrative between communities.

Amy Andrieux, Executive Director of MoCADA, states, "I'm inspired by our collaboration with A4 and what it means for coalition building and community development. While social divides are growing exponentially across our nation, we're making a concerted effort to facilitate change in New York City, to give platform to voices centering our collective humanity, to effectively say, 'Not on our watch.'"

"We hope to empower artists and activists to envision creative solutions for bringing our communities closer together,"says Lisa Gold, A4's Executive Director. "Through peer learning and collaborative discussions, the residents will plant seeds for sowing greater cooperation and mutual care."

The residency is open to NYC-based artists, educators, change makers, organizers 18 years of age or older, who wish to explore or develop an idea rooted in inspiring and fostering solidarity between AAPI and Black communities. The 3-month residency program will combine facilitated learning exchanges with self-facilitated cohort meetings. Selected residents will receive a $1,500 honorarium for participation and additional support for project realization.

Applications for the residency will open Monday, March 28, 2022 with a submission deadline of April 17, 2022. The organizations will hold a joint information session online on Wednesday, April 6 at noon to answer questions and provide additional information. Reservations for the information session can be made through this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-bandung-residency-information-session-tickets-307371946767

More information about the residency program and the application can be found on the A4 and MoCADA websites.

The Bandung 2022 Residency is named for the first large-scale Asian-African or Afro-Asian Conference, also known as the Bandung Conference, which took place in 1955 in Bandung, Indonesia. The groundbreaking summit brought together leaders from 29 newly independent Asian and African states emerging from colonial rule, with the aim of ending racial discrimination and ensuring collaboration and a peaceful coexistence.

This program is presented by the Asian American Arts Alliance (A4) and The Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts (MoCADA) and made possible through the New York City Council's AAPI Community Support Initiative, the Ford Foundation, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.