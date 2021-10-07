Asase Yaa School Of The Arts Announces Return To Its In-Person Dance And Drum Classes

The Brooklyn-based and highly regarded Asase Yaa School of the Arts has announced that for the first time since the pandemic they are offering a full slate of in-person dance and drum classes starting on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Their classes, which have been core components of their curriculum over the past fifteen years will take place at the school's location, Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 228 Decatur Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11233. In-person registration is available at the same location on Friday, October 8 from 5-7pm, and Saturday, October 9, 1-4 pm. Online registration will be available beginning on October 8. For more information, visit: https://www.asaseyaaent.org/.

"Like so many other art programs throughout the greater New York area, teaching and navigating our students in an entirely virtual world over the past year has been an ominous task," noted Zakiya Harris, Director of the Asase Yaa School of the Arts. "Renewing our in-person arts classes will enable us not only teach our students specific skill sets to prepare them for careers in dance and music but being connected personally we can help them gain a sense of pride in themselves through learning about their rich culture and history-which we've done successfully over the past fifteen years."

Asase Yaa will follow the mandated state and city COVID protocols including taking students temperatures daily upon arrival at the school, daily sanitization, and cleaning of all spaces within the school, maintaining social distance and avoiding crowding when students enter and exit school per CDC regulations, and requiring masks when mandated. All the school's instructors and assisting personnel are vaccinated.

To view the Asase Yaa class schedule go to:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1QTGqyjrdSlnn9FET144P2Nst7ZoF750Nesf6LVjPWo/edit?usp=sharing

To register online use this link: https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/ASP/main_shop.asp?stype=43&pMode=4&reSchedule=&origId=&recType=&recNum=