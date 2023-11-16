Adult Film to Present Short Plays as Part of COASTAL ELITES

Adult Film presents "COASTAL ELITES," an intimate (and immersive) theatrical evening featuring two short plays that delve into the complexities of life in two iconic cities, New York City and Los Angeles. The production will run from November 29 to December 9 at the Luv Story Bar, located at 894 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY.

"SKEDADDLE BAR" written by Joey Merlo and directed by Jack Serio

Two guys meet in a bar after a serendipitous swipe right but a meet-cute soon swirls into a psychosexual escapade. Starring Ryan Czerwonko, Jay DeYonker, and Ethan Navarro.

"LAUGHING IN LOS ANGELES" written and directed by Jess Barbagallo

The play follows a New Yorker's short stay on the West Coast as they navigate new friendships, deceptively breezy social interactions, niche literary communities, and performance anxiety on and off the stage. Starring Sebas Alarcon, Jordan Baum, Michela Micalizio, and Jo Lampert.

Event Details:

Dates: November 29 - December 9

Location: Luv Story Bar, 894 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Tickets: $25

Artistic Director: Ryan Czerwonko

Co-Producer: Addie Guidry

Photos by: Matt Street

For more information, visit www.adultfilm.nyc

IG: @adultfilm.nyc

Adult Film is an NYC collective of actors, writers, and directors - focusing on theatrical performances, filmmaking, and actor training. A film and theatre company that appreciates mess, ambiguity, bad behaviour, and the dark side...