AWAKE IN THE DARK: A Theater Concert Work to be Presented at First Unitarian Congregational Society

A new play by Shira Nayman (playwright) and Ben Moore (music composition), adapted from the collection of short stories, Awake in the Dark, to be produced and staged in December 2023.

AWAKE IN THE DARK: A CONCERT THEATRE WORK, a new play from Shira Nayman and Ben Moore, adapted from Nayman's collection of short stories, Awake in the Dark, begins an exclusive two show run on December 14 at First Unitarian Congregational Society, in Downtown Brooklyn.

Written by acclaimed author Shira Nayman and accomplished composer Ben Moore, directed by Concert Theatre Works, Inc Founder and Artistic Director, Bill Barclay, AWAKE IN THE DARK tells the story of a young woman desperate to understand the memory that haunts her and the woman she calls her mother.

Starring Juliana Sass and Merritt Jansen and produced by Trey Tetreault and Shira Nayman, this production will be presented as a benefit for the First Unitarian-Universalist Congregational Society within their cathedral. The show's run dates are December 14th and 15th, with 7pm curtains.

SELECT PRAISE FOR AWAKE IN THE DARK

"A haunting excursion into the past. Each story is a literary page-turner with a classic O. Henry twist." -The Atlantic Monthly

"The essential subject of Awake in the Dark is memory, as the characters gradually discover the truths of their pasts, revealed to them like Chinese boxes: boxes within boxes within boxes." --New York Times

"It is to Nayman's great credit that her subtle handling of extremely dramatic material allows the reader to be deeply moved without feeling manipulated. Awake in the Dark quietly and forcefully insists that despite every wish to remain asleep, comforted by unconsciousness, we are all much better served by opening our eyes to the truth." --San Francisco Chronicle

"The bleak, beautiful and deftly plotted stories in Shira Nayman's Awake in the Dark are like nothing out there, taking as their theme the collateral damage of Nazism, delivered in many cases with an O. Henry twist." -- Newsday

Shira Nayma (she/her) is the author of three novels, The Listener (Scribner, 2010), A Mind of Winter (Akashic Books, 2012), River (Guernica, 2020), a collection of short stories, Awake in the Dark (Scribner, 2007), and an upcoming Memoir, Shoreline (Guernica, 2024). She has published in magazines and journals, including The Atlantic Monthly Magazine, Georgia Review, New England Review, Psychoanalysis and Contemporary Thought, Boulevard, Columbia: A Magazine of Poetry and Prose, Tikkun, and Tablet Magazine. She is the recipient of three Australia Council for the Arts Literature grants, the Cape Branch award for Women Writers, a Hadassah Brandeis grant, and a MacDowell fellowship. Her work has been performed on NPR, at the Brooklyn Historical Society, and at Lincoln Center (workshop).

Ben Moore (he/him) has composed a myriad of works, including art song, opera, musical theatre, cabaret, chamber music, choral music and comedy material. His work has been called "brilliant" and "gorgeously lyrical " by the New York Times while Opera News has praised the "easy tunefulness" and "romantic sweep" of his songs. Singers who have performed his work include Deborah Voigt, Susan Graham, Frederica von Stade, Isabel Leonard, Lawrence Brownlee, Robert White, Nathan Gunn and Audra McDonald.

Bill Barclay (he/him) has written and directed two dozen original works of concert-theatre for the world's leading ensembles. Last season featured The National Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, Music of the Baroque, Chicago Symphony, Milwaukee Symphony, United Strings of Europe, Chautauqua and Caramoor Festivals, and the Harlem Chamber Players. Broadway and West End credits as Music Supervisor include Farinelli and the King, Twelfth Night, and Richard III, all starring Sir Mark Rylance.

Trey Tetreault (he/him) is a director, producer, and creative specialist based in New York City. He is an award-winning director and producer of theatre and film, having attained recognition in the US and international independent film circuit. He likes to stay busy on a myriad of creative projects, always looking to collaborate and expand his creative circle. Various credits include work with Saturday Night Live, HBO, projects with 4-time Tony Award-winning Producer, Harriet Leve, and Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown. treytetreault.com