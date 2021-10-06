ASSEMBLE, A Self-Guided Socially Distanced, Solo Experience Happening Now In Brooklyn

---------- Forwarded message ---------

"Thrills the ears [...] Bizarre and Exciting." - Brooklyn Paper

ASSEMBLE RETURNS TO YOUR FAVORITE STORE WITH A CHOOSE-YOUR-OWN-ADVENTURE IMMERSIVE THEATRE EXPERIENCE

"Assemble is a playful, tasteful, and profound invitation to take a look behind the cardboard facade of the catalog-ready dreams imposed on us by brands [...] It is a straightforward and unapologetic criticism of the modern, super-achiever culture." - No Proscenium

"Assemble creates drama out of the otherwise exhausting tedium of dealing with Ik-er, the store's-contention that navigating twisting, never-ending aisles of easily breakable shit constituents a satisfying shopping experience." - TimeOut NY

FLYING LEAP LLC is pleased to announce the return engagement of ASSEMBLE, created by David Blackman, Talya Chalef, and Jess Kaufman. ASSEMBLE, a self-guided socially distanced, solo experience will play a limited engagement at a location in Brooklyn, to be revealed post-ticket purchase. Performances begin Friday, October 8, and continueS through Friday, November 5. Opening Night is Friday, October 8th (every 20 minutes, 4 people per slot, 5-7 p.m.). Tickets are $40 and are available at www.projectassemble.org. Previews for invited guests Oct 1-7 (and subsequent performances by request).

After a successful initial run in January 2020, ASSEMBLE is returning to your favorite superstore this fall with even more questions than before. Assemble is a guerrilla, choose-your-own-adventure performance that transforms the mundane spaces of a well-known store in Brooklyn into a series of worlds, fantasies and meditations. Participants download an app to their phones and are invited to join Jane as she considers the cost of her choices. At 40. Amidst a global pandemic.

After buying a ticket, downloading the performance app, and arriving at a secret location in Brooklyn, participants are prompted to navigate and interact with the store through a series of choices and tasks. The resulting experience is part immersive theatre, part audio tour, and an entirely unique experience for each person.

Assemble premiered in 2020 as part of The Exponential Festival; the 2021 production has been reworked and revised to meet the current moment. This production is fully compliant with all federal and local COVID-19 regulations, and the experience is solitary, socially distanced, and masked.

Assemble stars Jen Taher (Bobrauschenbergamerica, Siti Company), Sophie Sorensen (Sing, Goddess, HERE Arts Center), and Danny Bryck (As the World Turns, CBS; The Donkey Show, ART), and features a global ensemble of 20 voice actors including Alison Bell (The Letdown, Netflix; The Leftovers, HBO), Neil D'Astolfo (Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News; Our Cartoon President), Robin Galloway (The Misanthrope, New York Theater Workshop; The Master Builder with Wallace Shawn), Brooke Ishibashi (The Good Person of Szechwan, The Public; People Are Talking, NBC), and Mia Katigbak (Obie Award winner for Awake and Sing!, National Asian American Theatre Company; How to Get Away With Murder).

ASSEMBLE plays Thursdays through Mondays, every 20 minutes, four people per slot (5-7p weekdays, 4-7p weekends), from Oct 8 – Nov 5.

Tickets are $40 ($30 for students, artists, and unemployed) and are now available online at www.projectassemble.org.

Location: Exact performance start location revealed after ticket purchase. Participants will need a charged smartphone and earphones. The app will work on both Android and iOS.

Running Time: 90-120 minutes

Website: www.projectassemble.org.

Media Kit with Photos

BIOGRAPHIES

David Blackman is a creative technologist and working stiff. His performance interventions encourage people to share stories, explore communal experiences and play with bridging the digital-physical divide. As a visual artist he enjoys geometric patterns and generative art. His musical practice is utterly stuck in 2000's blog rock. In his past life, David built things for Twitter, Foursquare, Google, and many young startups with hip and interesting names.

Talya Chalef is a South African/Australian interdisciplinary theatre-maker, producer, and director who has devised original immersive projects since 2004. She has presented in Melbourne, Cape Town, New York, Rochester, Dublin & Buenos Aires. Recent projects include Beyond the Wall | Más Allá del Muro (US/MX 2017-2020), SANCTUARY CITY (Governors Island NY 2017), We Don't Live On Mars Yet (International Theatre Program, Rochester University 2018) & Port Cities NY, (2016 New York). Artist residencies include: ArtsHouse North Melbourne Meat Market, Abbotsford Convent Melbourne, Robert Wilson's Watermill Centre NY, Space on Ryder Farm NY, Mount Tremper Arts NY, Centre for Advanced Study University of Minnesota, guest artist for Mapping Spectral Traces with Virginia Tech, Ómós Áite guest artist Maynooth University in Dublin & ITI fellow at Theatre De Welt in Hamburg. Awards include; Columbia University Dean's Fellowship, the Elizabeth Murdoch Travel Fellowship, multiple Besen Family Foundation Awards, The Dutch US Foundation & Dutch Culture, as well as The Australian Council of the Arts ArtStart Grant. Victorian College of the Arts, Melbourne (2004) & Columbia University MFA Playwriting (2013). www.talyachalef.com

Jess Kaufman is a queer, Jewish playwright, dramaturg and producer making thoughtful, playful, ambitious new performance. Her work invites people of all ages cross boundaries, in theaters and site-specific performance spaces. She has created and produced work in the US, UK, Mexico, and the Czech Republic. Recent works include Mathilda and the Orange Balloon (UK 2019-2020; Arts Council England grant recipient); Beyond the Wall | Más Allá del Muro (US/MX 2017-2020), The Garden (Oct 2021, New York City Artists Corps). Conference presentations include LMDA's annual conference, the Prague Quadrennial of Performance Design and Space, Creative Interruptions London, and NYU Steinhardt's Forum on Educational Theatre. Past fellowships and grants include New Victory Labworks, New York Foundation for the Arts Emerging Leaders Program, New York City Artist Corps. BFA University of Miami, MA Royal Central School of Speech & Drama, Certificate Moscow Art Theatre. www.jesskaufman.net



Flying Leap LLC is a producer of adventurous new performances that invites audiences of all ages across boundaries. Founded in 2017, Flying Leap is based in New York and has produced theatrical productions in both the US and UK.

Who: Flying Leap LLC

What: ASSEMBLE

Where: location to be announced post-ticket purchase

When: October 8 - November 5

How: www.projectassemble.org



Assemble is a guerrilla, choose-your-own-adventure performance that transforms the mundane spaces of a well-known store in Brooklyn into a series of worlds, fantasies and meditations. Participants download an app to their phones and are invited to join Jane as she considers life. At 40. Amidst a global pandemic. (This production is self-guided and socially distanced; participants may be asked to present proof of vaccination for entry.)

