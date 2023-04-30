ASIAN AMERICANA: COMFORT to Open at The Brick

Brick Aux will present Asian Americana: Comfort, an AAPI group exhibition and market at Brick Aux Gallery - 628 Metropolitan Ave May 4 - June 3, 2023. The opening reception will be May 7 from 3-6pm and closing reception will be June 3 from 7-10pm. Gallery Hours are Saturdays and Sunday from 12-5pm.

Artists included in the exhibition are Sally Chen, Petrina Cheng-Tatara, R.Drada, June Liu, Xuan Liu, Naicha Studio, Poppu Siren, Bonnie Zhou, and Fake Green Cards Project.

Vendors include Convenience Store Studio, gary_af, gubbins nyc, The Revolutionary Mushroom, vickyisdrawing, and Cookie Smut.ï»¿

On "comfort"

Being Asian in America is by definition being a member of diaspora. When emigrating away from a homeland, one often leaves behind an array of comforts. In response to culture shock, some rebuild or import approximations of what was left behind. Others find distinct new comforts in their new American surroundings.

As the following generations root themselves further in American life, these inherited comforts are blended into a new Asian Americana. However, comforts from the mother culture are often diluted or transformed. Other times, they are abandoned completely under the pressures to assimilate with mainstream white America.

Comforts can be a security blanket we wear around ourselves to build a temporary and individual shelter from a world that wearies us. Comforts can be something we share, to build and reinforce community.

About The Brick

The Brick enters its third decade with a bold new vision and an abiding belief in the power of art. With a renewed focus on multi-week theatrical runs and a dynamic line-up of singular one-off events, The Brick is Williamsburg's primary incubator of innovative theater and performing arts.

Brick Aux is the logical and magical extension of The Brick Theater, at home across the street and down the road. It provides support for Brick staff and artists via office, rehearsal, and classroom space, and enables us to share the visual art of our multidisciplinary and diverse communities via our gallery space.

Brick Aux is located at 628 Metropolitan Avenue in Brooklyn, NY.