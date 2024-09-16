ABCirque Brings The Circus Back To Brooklyn Children's Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ABCirque will return to Brooklyn Children's Museum on Saturday, October 5 for a day of interactive circus performances and hands-on stations. ABCirque (formerly The Muse) is a contemporary circus company that specializes in immersing the audience into the narrative of each performance. These non-traditional circus shows keep the audience on their toes while breaking the fourth wall with a diverse, dynamic cast that provides top-notch entertainment for both independently produced shows and external booking.

ABCirque will present main performances on the Museum's rooftop. Following each performance, attendees can experience interactive circus stations in the second floor of the Museum.

“The goal is to build a performance that was not simply about watching the magic unfold but to be part of the awe and wonder under the big top,” says ABCirque Director Angela Buccinni Butch. “We have very kinetic experiences watching the circus and it only seems right that the kids get to experience it for themselves after witnessing the magic of it all! We find the experience much longer lasting when they get to keep a piece of it all not only in their heart but physical memory as well.”

The Museum is open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday, October 5, and main performances take place from 11:30 am to 12:10 pm, and from 2:30 pm to 3:10 pm, followed by 20 minutes of interactive circus stations around the second floor of the Museum. Tickets – which can be purchased at www.brooklynkids.org/programs/brooklyn-circus - are $15 for children and adults (children under 1 years old are free), and $14 for grandparents.

ABCirque is a contemporary circus company that specializes in immersing the audience into the narrative of each performance. These non-traditional circus shows keep the audience on their toes while breaking the fourth wall with a diverse, dynamic cast that provides top-notch entertainment for both independently produced shows and external booking. ABCirque believes in investing in the next generation and provides circus educational classes and opportunities for youth via ABCirques Rising stars and kids club programming. ABCirque is a professional circus, dance & theater performance company with the most talented and versatile specialty performers, with expertise in a variety of apparatuses, skill-sets, and performance styles. Under the creative direction of acclaimed choreographer & director Angela Buccinni Butch, ABCirque creates original productions & events that defy categorization, seamlessly blending circus, dance, music, and more — We can be Seen in venues across the world as well as featured commercials and shows. For more information visit: www.abcirque.com.

