95 Bulls, Theophobia, and More Will Play at Queer Clown Bat Mitzvah This Weekend

Get ready for an electrifying extravaganza as Coney Island USA presents the most vibrant event of the year - Queer Clown Bat Mitzvah! This groundbreaking celebration, featuring the bands 95 Bulls and Theophobia, the sensational performer Maggie McMuffin, and the enchanting host Pink Velvet Witch, promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience like no other.

Queer Clown Bar Mitzvah is not just a party; it's a celebration of identity and a bold statement in support of LGBTQ+ rights and Judaism. The event aims to create a joyous space where people from all walks of life can come together, embracing their true selves, and revel in the magic of silliness.

Headlining the musical lineup are the sensational bands 95 Bulls and Theophobia. With their electric performances, they will ignite the stage and have the audience dancing all night long in what used to be the real Coney Island Shooting Gallery, now transformed into a music and arts venue.

Adding a touch of dazzling artistry is Miss Coney Island 2023, Maggie McMuffin. Renowned for her work on the Coney Island Sideshow stage, Maggie will dazzle the crowd with her unique blend of talent and creativity, leaving everyone spellbound.

Guiding us through this enchanting evening is none other than the fabulous Pink Velvet Witch. As a charismatic and effervescent host, Pink Velvet Witch will ensure the energy remains high and the spirits soar throughout the event.

The highlight of the evening will be a special appearance by the esteemed queer rabbi, Rachel Grant Meyer. Rabbi Meyer will grace us with their wisdom, offering insights into the significance of identity and acceptance, making this celebration all the more meaningful.

Join Music of Curiosities as they come together to celebrate love, acceptance and fun at Queer Clown Bar Mitzvah. Don't miss this exceptional event that promises to leave an indelible mark on your heart.

Tickets for Queer Clown Bar Mitzvah are available for purchase here. Follow @musicofcuriositiesconeyisland on Instagram for updates, sneak peeks, and more information.

Photo Credit: Norman Blake