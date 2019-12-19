651 ARTS Announces Its First 2020 Programs For January

The cutting-edge, Brooklyn-based cultural arts institution 651ARTS will present a repertory of two works-in-development at the top of the year with 3 RITES: Liberty by DELIRIOUS Dances and its Director- acclaimed multi-media artist Edisa Weeks - and (Re)current Unrest by renowned choreographer Charles O. Anderson and his dance theatre X company from January 8 -January 11 at the Kumble Theater in Brooklyn. Marking the institution's first programs of 2020, both of these uniquely dynamic movement pieces are solo works with Anderson's work to include post-show discussions.

Connected like a puppet to objects that have informed the Black experience in America, Edisa Weeks alternates between black face, white face, storytelling and visceral dance to dig into pathologizing of African-Americans and the foundations of liberty in America. As the nation grapples with confederate monuments, Black Lives Matter, fake news and economic stratification, 3 RITES: Liberty humorously and poignantly insists on a reckoning with this country's past and present.

Charles O. Anderson/dance theatre X will present the newest solo excerpt from their latest project (Re)current Unrest, an evening-length immersive performance installation 'ritual' built upon the sonic foundation of Steve Reich's three earliest works: "It's Gonna Rain" (parts 1 and 2), "Come Out," and "Pendulum." The piece is an investigation of legacy, authorship, and the history of black art and protest through the lens of the erasure of the Africanist presence inside of Reich's compositions. Inspired by James Baldwin's "Fire Next Time" and Ta-Nehisi Coates's "Between the World and Me." (Re)current Unrest is an open movement letter from the artist, as a member of Generation X, to the millennial generation, letting them know to 'stay woke!'.

"I am excited about collaborating with 651 ARTS on this project because what I treasure about them is their commitment to presenting risk-taking and thought-provoking work that illuminates a variety of perspectives within the African Diaspora. Through 3 RITES: Liberty, I'm interested in creating rituals of engagement where people can connect with each other by sharing a meal, participating in a conversation, singing or dancing together. It is very easy to become isolated and only engage with people who think, look and behave the same way that you do," said Edisa Weeks. "However, if democracy is to be successful, if we are going to create a more equitable society, we need to see each other's humanity and create liberatory, loving and brave spaces that address issues and injustices in America.."

"With this solo performance of excerpts of (Re)current Unrest which is an ensemble-driven work, I have the opportunity to create almost a prologue to the work, deepening the idea that the experience of Black bodies in 21st century America carries the resonances of Black bodies in 20th century America, 19th century America all the way back to 1776. It is the opportunity to further explore my performance presence in the larger work- which often goes unseen amidst all of the other visual stimuli," says Charles Anderson. "From the time I began developing (Re)current Unrest, I have envisioned it being performed in partnership with 651 Arts. With its mission to enrich the lives of artists and intergenerational audiences through captivating cultural experiences that amplify the rich complexities of the African Diaspora and connect with people all over the world, I knew that this project could be fully realized with 651 ARTS."

"Artists like Edisa and Charles are the reason why we do what we do at 651. They are the embodiment of artistry at its best and at its purest. Our mission as an institution is always to provide a platform for artists across the Diaspora to be free tell their stories how they want to tell them and to have a safe space for the artists to just create", said Raelle Myrick Hodges. "I am especially excited about this pair of performances as dance is such an integral part of 651's legacy and both of these pieces are steeped in movement and both artists are brilliant choreographers."

The 2019-20 season marks the first led by the 651's new leadership team: Executive Director David Roberts, and Creative Director Raelle Myrick-Hodges. Last year, as it ushered in its 30th Anniversary - marking an important milestone in its rich history - 651 strategically entered a phase of rebuilding. Before moving to a new home at the much buzzed about cultural spaces at 10 Lafayette within the next couple of years, the organization has begun to reimagine its artistic and institutional footprint . Known as a hub for artistic innovation and the home for artists across the African Diaspora, 651's season will highlight the spirit of collaboration and celebrate the eclecticism of Black performance.

Tickets are: $20 for general admission. There are limited $10 student and artists tickets available. For more information, please visit: www.651arts.org





