21st Annual Coney Island Film Festival Begins This Month

The 21st annual installment of the Coney Island Film Festival (named one of the "25 Coolest Film Festivals" by MovieMaker Magazine) hits the shores of Coney Island from Saturday, September 18th through Sunday, September 19th and online at xerb.tv from September 18th through 25th.

This year's festival features 108 films from around the world; a stunning array of independent film, as diverse as the neighborhood it represents. Subjects range from the profound to the profane, showcasing the independent spirit and irreverent nature of the one and only Coney Island.

The Coney Island Film festival offers a huge variety of Shorts, Features, Documentaries, Animation, Experimental, Made in Coney Island, Horror Films, and Music Videos spread throughout 16 program blocks, making CIFF, a festival with something for everyone.

Short highlights include Fredgy Noel's Comedy "The Dogfriend." Struck by the supreme loneliness of her circumstances, a young woman wishes for her dog to become her boyfriend and then endures the myriad consequences when her wish comes true. Todd Gordon's Drama Short "Old Hen." Henry, a septuagenarian cross-dresser, finds his life abruptly changed when Dolores, his long-time co-worker and closest friend, suddenly dies, forcing him to come to terms with losing the only person who truly accepts his cross-dressing.

Documentary Feature highlights include the Brooklyn Premiere of Kevin Smokler and Christopher Boone's "Vinyl Nation." A deep dig into the crates of the vinyl record resurgence to discover what an old technology says about our relationship to music and each other in a divided time in America. CIFF Presents the New York Premiere of Mike Schiff's "The History of Metal and Horror" a documentary that explores the history of heavy metal and horror, and how the two genres merged over time. The film features Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Kirk Hammett, John Carpenter, Tom Savini, Dave Mustaine, Jonathan Davis, Corey Taylor, and many more.

Documentary Short highlights include: Paul Syznol's "I Want Everything." At the age of 70, Larry "Ratso" Sloman releases his first album and records a tribute to a good friend. Mudlarker, Co-Directed by Miles G. Cohen and Seb Tuinder. An injured school bus driver forced into retirement scavenges for survival at a radioactive beach in Brooklyn.

Narrative Features Highlights: CIFF Presents the New York Premiere of "Generation Wrecks" directed by Kevin Morales. A coming-of-age comedy set in the spring of 1994. And, the New York Premiere of Bret Lada's thriller "The Andy Baker Tape" that reveals the last known footage of food blogger Jeff Blake and his half-brother Andy Baker.

The wildly popular Horror Shorts returns again this year with two programs on Saturday, September 18th at 8pm and 10pm. Fifteen films from the bizarre to the macabre, are bound to scare and spook the audience!

Wrapping up the festival's last screening block on Sunday, September 19th at 6pm, is "Coney Island Films", featuring films centered and themed around Coney Island.

Schedule and advance tickets are available at: www.coneyislandfilmfestival.com Schedule and tickets for the online version of the festival at xerb.tv.