Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Rebecca Murphy/ Jason Mckell - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Leah Fitzgerald-Quinn - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Direction Of A Musical

Janelle Kerr - TAKE ME TO THE MOVIES - KSP Theatre Inc

Best Direction Of A Play

Rebecca Murphy - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Ensemble

THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tim James - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Musical

FINDING NEMO JR - KSP Theatre Inc & KSP Youth Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Liliana Macarone - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Play

THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Josh Murphy - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rob Pensalfini - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Angus Thorburn - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Favorite Local Theatre

PIP Theatre