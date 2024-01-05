Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Australia - Brisbane!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Rebecca Murphy/ Jason Mckell - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Leah Fitzgerald-Quinn - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble
Best Direction Of A Musical
Janelle Kerr - TAKE ME TO THE MOVIES - KSP Theatre Inc
Best Direction Of A Play
Rebecca Murphy - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble
Best Ensemble
THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tim James - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble
Best Musical
FINDING NEMO JR - KSP Theatre Inc & KSP Youth Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Liliana Macarone - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble
Best Play
THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Josh Murphy - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rob Pensalfini - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Angus Thorburn - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble
Favorite Local Theatre
PIP Theatre
Videos
|Dinosaur World Live
Brisbane Powerhouse (1/09-1/14)
|RENT
Playhouse, QPAC (1/27-2/11)VIDEOS
|Shen Yun 2024 – Brisbane
Concert Hall, QPAC (2/26-2/27)
|35MM: A Musical Exhibition
PIP Theatre (4/18-5/04)
|Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
Brisbane Powerhouse (5/09-5/12)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You