Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Australia - Brisbane!

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Rebecca Murphy/ Jason Mckell - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Leah Fitzgerald-Quinn - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Direction Of A Musical
Janelle Kerr - TAKE ME TO THE MOVIES - KSP Theatre Inc

Best Direction Of A Play
Rebecca Murphy - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Ensemble
THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tim James - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Musical
FINDING NEMO JR - KSP Theatre Inc & KSP Youth Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Liliana Macarone - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Play
THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Josh Murphy - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rob Pensalfini - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Angus Thorburn - THE PENELOPIAD - PIP Theatre/ Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble

Favorite Local Theatre
PIP Theatre



1
Review: METAVERSE OF MAGIC at Queensland Performing Arts Centre Photo
Review: METAVERSE OF MAGIC at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Are you ready for a night of wonder, bewilderment and magic? Then look no further than the Metaverse of Magic playing at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre's Concert Hall until January 14, 2024!

2
THE HELLO GIRLS Comes to The Hayes Theatre in January Photo
THE HELLO GIRLS Comes to The Hayes Theatre in January

Heart Strings Theatre Co returns to The Hayes Theatre from 10 January to 4 February 2024 with The Hello Girls. Learn more about the production here!

3
BLUEYS BIG SHOW Arrives In Her Hometown Of Brisbane For Real Life! Photo
BLUEY'S BIG SHOW Arrives In Her Hometown Of Brisbane For Real Life!

Queensland’s own megastar Bluey and the Heeler family are back in their hometown of Brisbane with the live theatre show, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show! 

4
METAVERSE OF MAGIC Comes to QPAC in January Photo
METAVERSE OF MAGIC Comes to QPAC in January

Metaverse of Magic comes to QPAC in January 2024. The event will take place on 4 January. Learn more about th eupcoming event here!

