Tickets on Sale This Week For GREASE in Brisbane

Tickets to GREASE, opening at QPAC in January, will go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday 3 May.

“Heeelllooooo Brisvegas!!! Brisbane in summer is the hottest place to be and I guarantee GREASE will be the hottest ticket in town this summer! This is an all new and electrifying production with all the original songs you know and love and I can’t wait to see you all there for some Summer Lovin’,” said GREASE’s Marcia Hines.

The hit musical is currently playing at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre before it opens in Perth from 30 June and Adelaide from September.

GREASE features an all-new set, dazzling costumes and all those unforgettable songs from the movie, including Summer Nights, Sandy, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re The One That I Want, Greased Lightnin’, and Grease is the Word.

Since the show’s Broadway premiere and the hit movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John – which went on to become the highest grossing movie-musical of all time – the Tony Award nominated GREASE has triumphed across the globe, with its irresistible mix of adolescent angst, vibrant physicality and 1950s pop culture.

Casting announcements will be made in the coming months.

