BLACK BOX Comes to QPAC in May

BLACK BOX is Queenslander Paul Hodge's ground-breaking new musical based on the extraordinary true story of David Warren, the Australian inventor who created the black box flight recorder that is now on every plane around the globe, and it will have its world premiere at QPAC's Cremorne Theatre this May.

Behind the scenes Paul Hodge has enlisted an army of creative practitioners to bring this project to fruition and over 30 of them are Queenslanders including X FACTOR winner and EUROVISION runner-up Dami Im who has just recorded a song for this world-first binaural musical which will also be released as a single.

“It's so wonderful to be working with Paul Hodge, a fellow UQ Music programme Alumni on this new Australian musical that is premiering in our home state. I love the song A New Era and am thrilled that it will not only feature in the production, but I will also be releasing it as a single.” said Im.

The recorded cast of Queenslanders is led by recent transplant to Queensland and star of WENTWORTH, NEIGHBOURS and HOME AND AWAY, Bernard Curry, and features Hugh Parker, Bryan Probets, Liz Buchanan, and Taylah Johns.

Bryan Probets who voices David's father, said, “Although there are only two performers physically on stage (Helen Dallimore and Michael Cormack) the audience will experience a 360-degree world of sound through their headphones allowing them to meet other characters like mine and be fully immersed in the people and music that shape David's story.”

Driven by the death of his father in an unexplained plane crash when he was eight, BLACK BOX follows David as he fights for an invention that could record the final moments of a flight before it crashes – the black box. His obsession around this invention places his career, marriage and mind at risk. It's a show about memory, and how we hold onto, and let go of, those we love. This world-premiere production will be directed by David Berthold.

Last week BLACK BOX was selected to be presented in the prestigious ASCAP MUSICAL THEATRE WORKSHOP in Los Angeles with Stephen Schwartz, the writer behind WICKED, THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, and Disney's POCAHONTAS and THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME.