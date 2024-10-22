THE WHARF REVUE Will Bring its Final Show to QPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wharf Revue will be returning to the Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s (QPAC) Playhouse from 11 to 16 February 2025 for its last show – ever!

The Wharf Revue: The End Of The Wharf As We Know It brings everyone’s most loved – or despised – politicians and public figures to Brisbane for the final time to showcase their surprising talents in an hilarious production full of sketches, parodies and musical numbers.

Featuring past and present pollies including Keating, Howard, Gillard, Abbott, Lambie, Hanson, Bandt, Dutton, and Albo, in the “Year of the Election” no side of politics is safe from ridicule in The Wharf Revue’s (Wayne) Swan song.

After twenty-five years in the harsh and unforgiving spotlight of politics, The Wharf Revue team has decided to step away from public life.

“It’s an opportunity to spend more time with family,” said a Wharf Revue spokesperson.

“At the end of the day, this is about the need for renewal. We’ll serve one last term to max out the super and then try to pick up some kind of consultancy work or do a series of Survivor – look, it’s too early to say but it has been an honour to serve the Australian people.”

Written by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe, and Phillip Scott who also star in the show with Mandy Bishop and David Whitney, there will be more laughs than Question Time in Parliament when Katter has the floor to rant about crocodiles.

Since its beginnings at the close of the 20th century, The Wharf Revue has had no shortage of inspiration in the political landscape over the years. Politicians from home and abroad continue to provide material you really couldn’t make up. In true Australian fashion, The Wharf Revue has spent decades dedicated to the worthy cause of satirising these ‘leaders’ of the world.

In 2025 The Wharf Revue will go out on a high even with politics at an all-time low, giving meaning to the phrase, ‘if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry’!

The Wharf Revue has produced a long list of punchy performances with appropriately matching titles in previous years such as Looking for Albanese, Pennies from Kevin and 2024’s hilarious Pride in Prejudice giving them a dedicated fan base. The End Of The Wharf As We Know It promises to showcase the stinging style of comedy that has made them so beloved among Australians whether they follow politics or not.

This event is part of the QPAC 40 program, celebrating 40 years of curiosity, inclusion, gathering and stories.

Tickets for the final Wharf Revue QPAC season are on sale now via qpac.com.au or 136 246.

