THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS Comes to QPAC Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The breakout Australian hit play The Dictionary of Lost Words, based on Pip Williams’ award-winning novel of the same name, will be performed in Brisbane for the first time when it comes to the Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s (QPAC) Playhouse from 26 April to 10 May 2025.

​

In 2023, acclaimed Australian playwright Verity Laughton adapted the book into a stage production which played to sell-out audiences and five-star reviews in Adelaide, Sydney, and Melbourne. State Theatre Company South Australia (STCSA) and Sydney Theatre Company (STC) are bringing the show back for a national tour including its Queensland debut presented with QPAC.

​

Published in 2020, Australian author Williams’ debut novel was a runaway success. It quickly became a bestseller in Australia, appeared on the New York Times Best Seller list, was the first Australian novel to be selected for Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club, and has been published in many other languages across the globe.

​

The Dictionary of Lost Words follows Esme Nicoll from the late 1800s to the 1900s as she grows from a young girl into a woman. Under the care of her father, a lexicographer helping to create the first Oxford English Dictionary, Esme spends her early days in the Scriptorium (a.k.a. the Scrippy) where she discovers slips for words which have been neglected or discarded and begins to create her own collection - the Dictionary of Lost Words.

​

Set when the women’s suffrage movement was gathering momentum, as Esme befriends people from all walks of life, she learns that words which speak to the experiences of women or the working-class are often considered less valuable yet can be the most meaningful.

​

Shannen Alyce Quan (SIX the Musical) is cast as Esme, joined by Arkia Ashraf (NCIS: Sydney, Wolf Like Me), Angela Nica Sullen (Mother and Son, The Fall Guy) and returning original cast members Ksenja Logos (Gaslight, The Merchant of Venice) and Rachel Burke (Macbeth, Jasper Jones) each playing multiple key roles in the production directed by Jessica Arthur.

​

The ambitious, two-story set brings to life the Scriptorium with all of its pigeon-holes around the central sorting table, and a large projection transforms the space as it moves to other locations over time such as a bedroom, school, or market. Award-winning designer Jonathon Oxlade worked magic to create a space which transports audiences into the complex world from the book on one stage.

Also instrumental in ensuring every aspect of the production is as detailed as possible are costumer designer Ailsa Paterson, lighting designer Trent Suidgeest, composer and sound designer Max Lyandvert, assistant director Shannon Rush, accent coach Jennifer Innes, and intimacy and fight coordinator Ruth Fallon.

​

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas AM welcomed the production’s Queensland debut at QPAC.

​

“State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company consistently create outstanding productions, and we have no doubt The Dictionary of Lost Words will captivate audiences, drawing them in to the world of this whimsical story,” Mr Kotzas said.

​

“Following its hugely successful premiere in 2023, we’ve been keen to bring this new Australian classic to QPAC. We know Brisbane audiences will love this historical story that’s full of heart with messages which are still relevant today.”

​

STCSA Artistic Director Mitchell Butel, recently announced as STC’s incoming Artistic Director in November 2024, also shared their excitement to bring the show to Queensland.

​

“We are thrilled Brisbane audiences will get to revel in this brilliant, witty and truly affecting production, following the avalanche of five-star reviews and full houses for the initial Adelaide and Sydney seasons of this incredible story and play.”

​

This event is part of the QPAC 40 program, celebrating 40 years of curiosity, inclusion, gathering and stories.

​

Tickets for the QPAC season are on sale to the general public on Tuesday 8 October from 9am via qpac.com.au or 136 246.

Comments