Queensland Museum Hosts SECRETS Exhibition

Queensland Museum is lifting the veil on some of its more unusual objects in its new exhibition Secrets: Objects of Intrigue opening Saturday 14 December 2024.

This intriguing exhibition invites visitors to delve into thought-provoking stories and explore espionage, secretive objects, and secrets within society.

Secrets: Objects of Intrigue exhibition is a rare opportunity to discover captivating and occasionally cheeky secrets hidden within Queensland Museum’s collection.

Visitors will be able to discover objects with hidden compartments, mysterious histories, spy gadgets, and covert weapons that rarely make it to the spotlight. Another feature of the exhibition will be an opportunity for visitors to anonymously share their own secrets, which will be digitally displayed anonymously as part of the exhibition.

Queensland Museum CEO Dr Jim Thompson said Secrets will showcase the role secrets play in everyone’s lives.

“Secrets: Objects of Intrigue offers visitors a chance to share their secrets and view a range of objects that reveal the myriad of ways secrets have shaped human experience,” Dr Thompson said.

“The exhibition encourages visitors to explore how hidden aspects of our lives can influence our identities, relationships and societal structures while showcasing some of the more unique objects from Queensland Museum’s collection.”

Visit Queensland Museum Kurilpa to peel back the layers of Secrets: Objects of Intrigue as you immerse yourself in an exploration of secrecy as a universal phenomenon, where every object whispers a tale of mystery and fascination.

To submit an anonymous secret to be displayed as part of the exhibition visit https://www.museum.qld.gov.au/kurilpa/whats-on/secrets-objects-of-intrigue and fill out the form online to have your secret featured anonymously within the exhibition.

