Queensland Announces First Drive-In Concert Series

After months of a live music drought across the country, we're very pleased to announce that Queensland's FIRST Drive-In Concerts Live will be held in the very near future!



Drive-in concerts have already started taking place around the world with great success with more and more countries, and artists, picking up on the idea.



Organisers are currently working with the relevant State and Local Government bodies to ensure all the necessary regulations are in place to keep fans safe. The concerts will comply with all government requirements to safely reintroduce fans to live bands - socially distant, yet back together.



Michael "China" Walker from John Paul Young's Allstar Band is the driving force behind Drive-In Concerts Live with a whole lot of help from his long time buddy, Nick Chugg (son of Michael Chugg), Redland City Council and music industry lawyer, Matt McCormick.



"The music industry is in a death-roll because of COVID" said 'China'. "As restrictions are eased and retail and eateries start to trade, there is no light at the end of the tunnel for any of us in the entertainment sector and the impact on the economic and mental health of people our industry is critical. This is the solution to be socially responsible, gets us off the dole and back to work, and get some happy back into all our lives."



The first of Queensland's Drive-In Concerts Live events is planned for the beginning of June (dependant on State Government timeline) and will be held in the Brisbane bayside town of Cleveland in Redland City.



The line-up and dates to be announced shortly.



Fans are reminded to only buy tickets from the official ticket agents listed below so as to avoid "reselling" sites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary.

