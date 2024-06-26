QPAC and Paul Grabowsky Join Forces For 'The Art of the Possible' Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and Australian musician, composer and arts leader Paul Grabowsky AO have announced a two-year partnership that will deliver a broad program of events at QPAC including several collaborations with other high-profile artists.

​

The program is called The Art of the Possible referencing Grabowsky’s jazz-influenced approach of improvisation and the myriad possibilities that can eventuate when creating artistic work with an open mind.

​

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas AM said the two-year partnership was the result of a mutual desire to join forces on programming that would welcome new audiences to QPAC, provide engagement opportunities for the community and invite new artistic collaborations.

​

“I’ve known and respected Paul for decades and given his love for Queensland audiences and artists ignited by his tenure as Director of the Queensland Music Festival many years ago, I always knew there was great potential in a partnership between us,” Mr Kotzas said.

​

“We’ve had many chats and brainstorms over the years and the time is now right for Paul to come on board as part of the QPAC family for the next few years and share his expertise, his artistic talents and his many creative contacts with our community and audiences.

​

“I’ve always appreciated Paul’s open-minded anything-is-possible approach to his creative practice. It's what attracts many of his collaborators to work with him and what will drive the programming and events as part of The Art of the Possible.”

​

Three Art of the Possible events have been unveiled, and in the spirit of improvisation, further events will roll out over the coming months as new opportunities to collaborate and create come together.

​

The first event in the series is a Grabowsky collaboration with celebrated Australian singer Emma Donovan on 13 October this year, revisiting the gospel music and hymns that shaped her upbringing combined with the harmonious blend of her early country influences and the rich legacy of soul. The Old Rugged Cross will feature songs popularised by the likes of Johnny Cash and the Carter Family, Aretha Franklin and Donovan’s grandfather Micko Donovan.

​

On 9 November, Paul will bring together a six-piece jazz ensemble to recreate the classic 1975 Jim Hall album Concierto, and premiere a suite of new works inspired by the album in the Concert Hall.

​

An event that truly embodies the Art of the Possible in every way is a presentation of The Others on 17 January. Paul on piano, legendary trumpeter James Morrison and Spiderbait’s iconic drummer Kram will come together for a totally improvised performance on the Concert Hall stage. For this special QPAC-only version Paul has invited didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton to join the trio.

​

Paul Grabowsky explains how the partnership landed the title The Art of the Possible: “Much of my career has involved less-travelled roads, often involving collaborators from traditions with long-lasting improvisational and compositional practice,” he said.

​

“These have included master musicians from Bali and South India and, of particular importance and pride to me, First Nations musicians and storytellers reflecting the numerous ancient traditions of this nation.

​

“All of these projects have been premised on the ‘art of the possible’, drawing on the centrality of improvisation to human existence, and its basis in skills-building, listening and trust.

​

“In a world fraught with conflict and uncertainty, it is useful to remember that our capacity for building a better, safer world lies within ourselves. This will be the theme of The Art of the Possible at QPAC and I look forward to the various projects that will grow out of it.”

​

The Old Rugged Cross, Concierto and The Others are all now on sale at www.qpac.com.au , further programming will be announced over the coming months.

​

