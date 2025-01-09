PLAYING THE BARD: SHAKESPEARE IN PERFORMANCE Returns For 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally award-winning Shakespeare Actor & Director, Sally McLean, is back to guide you through her unique set of techniques and exercises to finally conquer Shakespeare's language and truly make it your own with her Playing The Bard: Shakespeare In Performance course, live in an online small group class for a limited time, and bookings are open now.

Want to finally get to grips with Shakespeare? Looking for more options to add to your toolkit to enable you to delve deeper into performing his works with authenticity? Or do you feel you should be able to "do Shakespeare", or have to "do Shakespeare" for a gig or at school, but just don't know where to start?

Come join Sally through the month of February and stretch your wings in the Shakespeare realm in a fun, supportive and transformational online space, working one-on-one and in a group with a multi award-winning and critically acclaimed director of Shakespeare - all from the comfort of your living room from wherever you are based in the world.

Using techniques developed over ten years of adapting and directing Shakespeare for the screen and stage, including internationally acclaimed digital series' Shakespeare Republic, Walking Shadows and Dark Arcadia as well as her years of teaching Shakespeare at institutions such as the Howard Fine Acting Studio and the Equity Foundation, plus her extensive experience playing Shakespeare on stage and screen in both Australia and the UK, Sally brings all her knowledge and expertise to this 4 week class, enabling actors to delve deep into Shakespeare's text, get grounded and embody character, while making Shakespeare's language their own.

And if you act fast, and book a Participant Ticket before January 15, you can use code EARLYBIRD at checkout to secure a 25% discount! Don't miss out!

CLASS DETAILS:

FORMAT: Virtual online live class. Live online classes are held via Zoom. Access link will be delivered via email one day prior to the first class.

TEACHER: Sally McLean

AGE GROUP FOR PARTICIPANTS: 17 - 70 years old and beyond!

DATE/S:

Wednesday, February 5, 2025,

Wednesday, February 12, 2025,

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 &

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

HOURS:

7.00pm-10.00pm each day AEDT (Melbourne, Australia time)

(4 days, 12 contact hours total)

More information & bookings: https://events.humanitix.com/playing-the-bard-shakespeare-in-performance-online-live-classes

Auditor tickets are also available for those who would prefer to learn by observing the class. All welcome.

Full Information about the Playing The Bard programs, including full information about the course, student testimonials, press pull quotes & interviews with Sally and more: https://www.playingthebard.com

