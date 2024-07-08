JURASSIC WORLD BY BRICKMAN Exhibition Extends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand the Jurassic World by Brickman® exhibition has been extended by two weeks with doors now closing on this prehistoric journey on Sunday 28 July 2024.

Since roaring into Queensland Museum on 8 December more than 200,000 people have ventured into the fictional island of Isla Nublar to experience the largest LEGO® exhibition in Australian history.

The iconic exhibition created by Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught, brings to life Jurassic World – the juggernaut franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment and has been a popular drawcard for visitors to Queensland Museum.

Queensland Museum CEO Dr Jim Thompson said Jurassic World by Brickman® made from more than 6 million LEGO® bricks has captivated the imagination of visitors of all ages through large scale dinosaurs, props, scenes and activities.

“Our visitors have an unquenchable thirst for dinosaurs and as the dinosaur capital of Australia Jurassic World by Brickman® exhibition has taken these real dinosaurs and turned them into LEGO® brick masterpieces, visitors can then visit the Queensland dinosaurs in our new Dinosaurs Unearthed gallery for a fun day out,” Dr Thompson said.

“We are delighted to extend the season to allow more people to experience Jurassic World by Brickman. Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so don’t miss out.”

Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught said it was a joy to be able to extend the Brisbane season to allow many more Jurassic World and LEGO® enthusiasts to enjoy.

“This is the last chance Australians will have to experience Jurassic World by Brickman® as the exhibition will be ending on 28 July,” McNaught said.

“We have been overwhelmed by the number of visitors to the exhibition in Queensland and hope more people will have the chance to get to see the exhibition before it leaves the country.”

In the Jurassic World by Brickman® experience, LEGO® fans have an opportunity to channel their inner ‘Brickman’ with activities including island building, LEGO® palaeontology and discovery through mystery mosaics, hybrid dinosaur creations, learning to track a dinosaur by creating species footprints, and even building escape vehicles to get away from a Tyrannosaurus Rex. With 2.5 million bricks to play with, creativity will not be in short supply!

Jurassic World by Brickman® must close 28 July 2024. Visit www.museum.qld.gov.au or www.thebrickman.com/jurassicworld to pre-book your ticket.

